Anthony Bourdain receives Emmy nominations 1 month after his death

share tweet pin email

It has been just over a month since chef Anthony Bourdain died by suicide, and now his work is being posthumously honored by one of the world's most prestigious media organizations.

On Wednesday, the Television Academy and Foundation announced that "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," received six nominations for its 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bourdain's friends, colleagues and fans are now paying tribute to the nomination announcement on social media.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bobby Flay shares his last memory of Anthony Bourdain Play Video - 2:04 Bobby Flay shares his last memory of Anthony Bourdain Play Video - 2:04

The show was nominated for six categories: cinematography for a nonfiction program, picture editing for a nonfiction program, sound editing for a nonfiction program, sound mixing for a nonfiction program, short-form nonfiction or reality series and informational series or special.

Bourdain was nominated as executive producer and host for the latter category, and was also nominated for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program.

In a post remembering his longtime pal, chef Andrew Zimmern, host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," congratulated with a touching tweet:

Sending HUGE love to all my pals @zpzproduction for their 6 Emmy nods... congrats Tony, this couldnât be a better reminder of your legacy and our loss. A fitting time to remember to treasure all our days together as human beings. https://t.co/oB5WJOogkw — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) July 12, 2018

One of Bourdain's former co-workers at Zero Point Zero Production Inc., which produced the show, also paid tribute to the chef, posting, "Today we received 6 Emmy nominations for our work on Parts Unknown. Tony, you'd be so ... proud. I'm incredibly proud of our entire team — the work we've done and will continue to do."

Bourdain wrote the forward for the cookbook for Big Gay Ice Cream, a frozen dessert shop in New York City, and the official account for the popular sweets parlor commented on an Instagram post about the nominations:

"One reason he was proud of Parts Unknown was that the crew was amazing and integral and these nominations (and the ones from prior years) prove it. He told me 'it's not just The Tony Bourdain Show' (because of his crew) and for a guy who thought *daily life* was The Tony Bourdain show that comment is really saying something! ?"

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Tributes to late chef Anthony Bourdain to be featured in biography Play Video - 0:25 Tributes to late chef Anthony Bourdain to be featured in biography Play Video - 0:25

Fans are also joining in to root for the show — and Bourdain — to win the awards, writing: "Tony is smiling from his bowl of noodles," and "Such an amazingly crafted show. Tony will continue to inspire so many through this body of work you all created. I hope you win them all."

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.