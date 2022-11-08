Celebrate the flavors of fall with pomegranate chicken and apple crostata

Celebrity chef and television personality Anne Burrell is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to fall entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make pomegranate glazed roast chicken and an apple crostata with brown butter.

I'm crazy for pomegranate molasses. I first discovered it when I was working at a restaurant and one of my tasks was to make the spice run (that was just because I lived near the store). It was such a treat — I'd get sent up to Kalustyan's, an incredible Indian spice market, to shop for ingredients for the restaurant. I'd go upstairs to where they serve food and get a falafel and hummus sandwich and then wander through the aisles of spices, rice, sweets and grains, just taking it all in, amazed by the array of flavors the world has to offer. One of these was pomegranate molasses. Pomegranate is actually used a lot in Italian cooking, so I felt comfy using this delicious delicacy! It's a brilliant red color, has a lovely jammy consistency, and its super sour, so it gives dishes a real flavor bump. I love shellacking it on the outside of a chicken for a tangy, tart, sticky glaze.

I can't remember where I came across this dessert, but it's been with me for years. The brown butter filling is delightful because it works with apples, pears, cherries, berries — whatever fruit is in season, and you have on hand. It's flexible that way. But there's more — this sweetie is also really great the next morning for breakfast! YES, there are a lot of steps to this one, but it's all pretty easy and very impressive. Accept it and move on — this will earn you a lot of kudos. The apple of my pie!

