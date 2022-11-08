IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate the flavors of fall with pomegranate chicken and apple crostata

These cozy recipes are perfect for chilly nights in.

This Thanksgiving chicken will make you forget about the turkey

By Anne Burrell

Celebrity chef and television personality Anne Burrell is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to fall entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make pomegranate glazed roast chicken and an apple crostata with brown butter.

Braised Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Braised Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses

Anne Burrell

I'm crazy for pomegranate molasses. I first discovered it when I was working at a restaurant and one of my tasks was to make the spice run (that was just because I lived near the store). It was such a treat — I'd get sent up to Kalustyan's, an incredible Indian spice market, to shop for ingredients for the restaurant. I'd go upstairs to where they serve food and get a falafel and hummus sandwich and then wander through the aisles of spices, rice, sweets and grains, just taking it all in, amazed by the array of flavors the world has to offer. One of these was pomegranate molasses. Pomegranate is actually used a lot in Italian cooking, so I felt comfy using this delicious delicacy! It's a brilliant red color, has a lovely jammy consistency, and its super sour, so it gives dishes a real flavor bump. I love shellacking it on the outside of a chicken for a tangy, tart, sticky glaze.

Brown Butter Apple Crostata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brown Butter Apple Crostata

Anne Burrell

I can't remember where I came across this dessert, but it's been with me for years. The brown butter filling is delightful because it works with apples, pears, cherries, berries — whatever fruit is in season, and you have on hand. It's flexible that way. But there's more — this sweetie is also really great the next morning for breakfast! YES, there are a lot of steps to this one, but it's all pretty easy and very impressive. Accept it and move on — this will earn you a lot of kudos. The apple of my pie!

Anne Burrell