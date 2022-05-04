Anne Burrell makes a Dutch baby and corned beef hash for Mother's Day

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make mom smile with meaty corned beef hash and fun, fluffy Dutch baby pancakes.

Try this very berry Dutch baby pancake for Mother’s Day

May 4, 202204:49
/ Source: TODAY
By Anne Burrell

Celebrity chef, television show host and cookbook author Anne Burrell is stopping by the TODAY Food kitchen to share a few of her go-to brunch recipes just in time for Mother's Day. She shows us how to make spicy corned beef hash with cherry peppers and a Dutch baby with fresh strawberries and a mixed berry compote.

Corned Beef Hash with Cherry Peppers
Get The Recipe

Corned Beef Hash with Cherry Peppers

Anne Burrell

I mean, who doesn’t love a corned beef hash? You can top it with eggs or you can have it just as a side on its own, but it's always a great way to use leftover corned beef. If you don’t like it so spicy, you can cut down the cherry peppers or leave them out entirely. It’s spicy, it’s meaty, it’s delicious, and it reminds me of childhood.

Dutch Baby with Berry Compote
Get The Recipe

Dutch Baby with Berry Compote

Anne Burrell

I think Dutch baby pancakes are fantastic because they are kind of showstopping. You can make the batter and the compote the day before so that on Mother’s Day there is not too much to do, and you can spend the day celebrating mom!

