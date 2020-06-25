Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Anne Burrell serves up a classic steak-and-salad combo for a summery dinner

Chef Anne Burrell adds big flavor to grilled steak with briny bagna càuda and amps up classic Caesar salad with crunchy kale.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Kendra V. Lico

Celebrity chef and television personality Anne Burrell is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite summer cookout recipes. She shows us how to make grilled skirt steak with briny bagna càuda sauce and a kale Caesar salad.

Anne Burrell's Grilled Skirt Steak with Bagna Càuda
Anne Burrell
Get The Recipe

Anne Burrell's Grilled Skirt Steak with Bagna Càuda

Anne Burrell

I love how the briny bagna càuda cuts through the meaty richness of the grilled steak. The combination is a total flavor explosion. Once you try this, you won't want to go back to bottled steak sauce ever again!

Anne Burrell's Kale Caesar Salad
Anne Burrell
Get The Recipe

Anne Burrell's Kale Caesar Salad

Anne Burrell

This recipe takes all the traditional flavors of a classic Caesar salad and adds in the incredible texture of fresh green kale. The bold flavors stand up perfectly to the toothsome leaves. It's a really refreshing and satisfying salad.

If you like those wonderful warm-weather recipes, you should also try these:

hidden-image-thumb: | recipe-id: | recipe-tease-title:156987 | embed-image:false

Citrus and Watermelon Salad with Spiced Shrimp
Kwame Onwuachi
Get The Recipe

Citrus and Watermelon Salad with Spiced Shrimp

Kwame Onwuachi
Kendra V. LicoKendra V. Lico