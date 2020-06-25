Anne Burrell serves up a classic steak-and-salad combo for a summery dinner

Celebrity chef and television personality Anne Burrell is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite summer cookout recipes. She shows us how to make grilled skirt steak with briny bagna càuda sauce and a kale Caesar salad.

I love how the briny bagna càuda cuts through the meaty richness of the grilled steak. The combination is a total flavor explosion. Once you try this, you won't want to go back to bottled steak sauce ever again!

This recipe takes all the traditional flavors of a classic Caesar salad and adds in the incredible texture of fresh green kale. The bold flavors stand up perfectly to the toothsome leaves. It's a really refreshing and satisfying salad.

