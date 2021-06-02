Anheuser-Busch says free beer for all if Americans get vaccinated by July 4th

It's finally happened — in the quest to get more Americans vaccinated one company is offering free beer for all. After tantalizing offers including Krispy Kreme giving out doughnuts to Nathan's Famous offering free hot dogs, Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that if the U.S. reaches its goal to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July holiday, they will offer a complementary beer to those 21 and up.

"To encourage a strong and safe recovery, we’re teaming up with the @WhiteHouse in the fight against COVID-19," Anheuser-Busch posted on their Instagram page Wednesday, accompanying a video of a draft beer filling a glass as the words "Let's get ready for a summer like no other" flash across the screen. "And we’re doing it the best way we know how — by bringing everyone together over a beer. Our biggest beer giveaway ever will be unlocked when we meet the vaccination goal by July 4th. So, let’s get vaccinated and #LetsGrabABeer."

Anheuser-Busch said in a press release that their "Let's Grab A Beer" initiative will work toward helping to meet President Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated by the Fourth of July. If you haven't gotten your shot, just imagine doing your part to get the Budweiser, Rolling Rock, and even Bud Light Lime-A-Ritas flowing.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO, Anheuser-Busch in a press release.

If the nation hits that 70% goal here's how it will work: "Adults 21+ will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard, at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on A-B."

If free beer sounds too good to be true, well it is real, except of course with some fine print. For one thing, the actual prize is a $5 virtual debit card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product.

There's no purchase necessary and the offer is open to U.S. residents (excluding Alabama, California and Texas residents). The offer begins when 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as determined by the CDC and ends at 11:59 EDT on the seventh day following that date, or until all prizes have been awarded, whichever comes first. You can see all the official rules at MyCooler.com/beer.

How easy will it be to achieve this goal and get our brew? According to the CDC, just over 50% of the U.S. population has received one shot. So it is possible that the offer could incentivize some to go get their shot.

Of course the offer of beers all around was not without its critics, with some commenters stating they are skeptical of getting the jab even though it has been proven both safe and effective against COVID-19. Previously, other companies have received backlash from their offers as health-conscious consumers pointed out that the free giveaways of alcohol and treats are ironically, not the healthiest products for people to consume.

Marcel Marcondes, CMO, Anheuser-Busch had a different view. In the company's press release he said that now that people are excited to be together again there's no better time to encourage people to get vaccinated. "There’s never been a better time to be able to say, ‘let’s grab a beer,’” he said.