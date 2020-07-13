Andrew Zimmern posts heartfelt tribute after death of his pug, Pretzel

Andrew Zimmern is mourning the loss of his beloved pug, Pretzel, who crossed the rainbow bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The TV personality/chef and cookbook author opened up about his dog's death in an Instagram post.

“He was surrounded by loved ones and he passed in our arms,” Zimmern wrote on his post, accompanying several photos of his beloved senior pug. He added the dog had some eccentric evening routines and liked licking his owner’s bald head, but would be “missed and loved forever.”

“Pretzel had a very tough life with many physical complications but his selflessness was total and resolute,” Zimmern said. “We should all be more like Pretzel. He protected our home, never left a family member’s side when they were sick, rode shotgun for every adventure and despite being blind was ALWAYS investigating his surroundings fearlessly.”

Zimmern is familiar with what it is like to live a tough life. The celebrity chef has opened up before about his own struggle with alcoholism in the past and has been sober for the past 28 years.

In January, he posted a heartfelt note to the people who helped him on that journey, thanking particular people in his life, from sponsors (part of the Alcoholics Anonymous program) to roommates, friends and "fellow travelers on the road to happy destiny."

Andrew Zimmern and his late pug, Pretzel. Andrew Zimmern / Instagram

We're willing to bet that Pretzel, who Zimmern said was an "amazing friend" in his post Monday, also offered him some comfort during dark days.

“Even at the very end he inspired us and brought out compassion and empathy from our most unsuspected inner resources,” Zimmern said of the beloved pug.