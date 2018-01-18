Food

Warm up with Italian short ribs and Caesar salad-style cabbage

Winter dinner parties call for something rich and satisfying but not too fussy, and chef Andrew Carmellini has just the thing. He's stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share his recipes for meltingly tender Italian-style short ribs served with a warm cabbage salad that puts a new spin on the classic Caesar salad.

Short Ribs Braciole
This crowd-pleasing dish is great in the depths of winter: real stick-to-your-ribs stuff, if you’ll excuse the pun, with deep flavors balanced by the freshness of the topping.

Caesar Salad-Style Cabbage
Warm cabbage tossed with Caesar-style dressing offers a different (and addictive) take on a classic salad.

