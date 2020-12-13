Anderson Cooper tells Ina Garten what son Wyatt loves to eat

Anderson Cooper is proud of his son's healthy appetite!

Cooper, 53, gushed about Wyatt's eating habits to Ina Garten on his series "Full Circle" this week, and Cooper revealed that his 7-month-old has a more sophisticated appetite than he does.

Anderson Cooper and baby Wyatt. andersoncooper / Instagram

When asked if Wyatt is a good eater, Cooper responded, "He is!"

“Yes, he gives me hope,” Cooper told Garten. "He has not inherited my... I have a palate of a five-year-old, but apparently a 7-month-old has a much better palate.”

"He is drinking milk mostly," he explained, adding, "I give him an oatmeal cereal in the morning." (Garten also inquired if he does this while reading a physical copy of The New York Times, to which Cooper answered, "I'm old school.")

The news anchor also detailed what Wyatt eats later on in the day as well. “He’s eating like squash and broccoli and mashed cauliflower and mashed peas — none of which I would ever eat as a kid and I’m so thankful that he is," he said.

Ina Garten. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Cooper welcomed Wyatt into his life back in April, who was born via surrogate and named after his father.

In the clip, Cooper and Garten, 72, also bonded over their shared love for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, something that was also shared by Cooper's mother, the late Gloria Vanderbilt.

Cooper remembered, “I was talking to my mom on the phone and I said, you know, ‘I rediscovered peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and they're so good’ and literally she said, ‘Darling that's amazing, I just rediscovered them as well!’

"She had been apparently eating them for a week... peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch,” he added.

Garten revealed that at the start of the pandemic, her and her husband, Jeffery, had also been eating the same thing. She said, “I don’t think I’d ever had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich — my mother never made them — and we were just like, ‘This is great!’”

Garten also shared that her mother wasn't a cook, who made dinner "just to get it on the table" and that there was "no joy in it." She elaborated, "We were always searching for the flavor."

Cooper related with this, sharing a very sweet memory of his childhood as well.

“My mom always claimed that she made a mean spaghetti sauce, which I always went along with. But in truth, her housekeeper Nora made a mean spaghetti sauce that Nora then froze and my mom would unfreeze and serve to me," he said, adding, "My mom had taken that on as she had made the sauce."

Finding the silver-lining, Garten responded, "She defrosted it! That was good!"