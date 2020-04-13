Amy Schumer and husband to star in new quarantine-themed cooking show

As more people turn to their kitchens for comfort during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amy Schumer wants to give those stuck at home a little laugh and, perhaps, let them learn a thing or two about cooking.

The comedian and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, are set to co-host a new cooking show that will premiere on Food Network later this spring.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions — for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” Schumer, 38, said in a statement emailed to TODAY by a network rep. "With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers."

Each hour-half episode of "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" will center on a culinary theme such as brunch, pasta night, tacos and fridge cleanup. All eight episodes were filmed by couple themselves.

Fisher, a James Beard award-winning cookbook author, will take the lead on food prep, while Schumer will mix cocktails. There’s no word on whether the couple’s 11-month-old son Gene will be making any cameos, but he certainly looks the part in a photo Schumer posted to Instagram recently.

Schumer also noted that she and Fischer will be making donations to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select organizations that help victims of domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at this lives as they are quarantined in their house,” Food Network President Courtney White said in the statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

Schumer and Fisher are joining a growing number of celebrities who are cooking up quarantine-themed cooking shows not shot by professionals.

“Fixer Upper” alum Joanna Gaines recently whipped up comfort food, including chocolate chip cookies and spinach tortellini soup, during a one-hour special filmed entirely by her kids.

Ree Drummond also turned her popular show into a real family affair. The Food Network star’s five-part special, “The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home,” was shot by her daughters and nephew using iPhones.

A rep for the Food Network was not able to provide a specific premiere date for "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," but said the show is slated to debut later this spring.