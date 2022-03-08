Upgrade American classics: Peanut chicken salad and spinach-artichoke dip

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chef Carolina Santos-Neves adds an international spin on classic spinach and artichoke dip and peanutty chicken salad.
/ Source: TODAY
By Carolina Santos-Neves

Chef, writer and culinary consultant Carolina Santos-Neves is joining TODAY to share a couple of her favorite recipes from American Bar restaurant in New York City. As executive chef, Santos-Neves brings her take on classic continental cuisine to the menu. She shows us how to make creamy spinach and artichoke dip and crunchy chicken and vegetable salad with tangy peanut dressing.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip
American Bar / American Bar
Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Carolina Santos-Neves

I have so many memories eating this dish growing up, so I enjoyed creating my own take on it. Chicken seasoning and queso fresco add extra savory flavor and rich texture to this comforting dip.

Peanut Chicken Salad
American Bar / American Bar
Peanut Chicken Salad

Carolina Santos-Neves

I love peanut anything! So, automatically, this is a favorite of mine. This salad is so colorful, has a variety of textures and is incredibly satiating. And the creaminess of the avocado combined with the crunchiness of the sesame sticks really rounds this salad out.

Carolina Santos-Neves