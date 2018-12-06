Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

When it comes to America's favorite restaurants, many of us might rattle off McDonald's, Panera, even Olive Garden, but TripAdvisor didn't include any of these more familiar eateries in their top 10.

The popular travel review website, which recently rolled out a host of new social network-like features, announced its top 25 restaurants in the U.S. in three categories, including Fine Dining, Everyday Dining and Fast Casual.

Topping the Fast Casual list, which TripAdvisor described in a press release as "restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go," is Portillo's, based in Chicago. The cult-favorite restaurant, which has more than 50 locations across multiple states, is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake.

Portillo's

It also happened to rank high on a Consumer Reports fast food survey in 2014 for its sandwiches.

Other restaurants rounding out the top five include Earl of Sandwich, Shake Shack, Blaze Pizza and In-n-Out Burger. Tacos were also very popular in this category with three taco joints, with The Taco Stand in La Jolla, California making the top 10.

For the Everyday Dining category, which TripAdvisor describes as "restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion," Pane & Vino out of Miami Beach took top honors followed by Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas, Hog Island Oyster Company in San Francisco and Phil's BBQ in San Diego.

TripAdvisor selected Gabriel Kreuther in New York City as America's top Fine Dining restaurant, though up-and-coming foodie city Charleston, South Carolina, had three restaurants in the top 10, including Circa 1886 located in the former carriage house of a historic downtown mansion.

TripAdvisor chooses the winning establishments using an algorithm that considers the quality and quantity of reviews for restaurants over a period of 12 months.

The review site also ranks restaurants worldwide. Want to know what TripAdvisor says is the best restaurant in the world? Au Crocodile in Strausburg, France. But any Chicagoan knows that Portillo's belongs right up there with it.