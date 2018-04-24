This dishwasher safe, double-sided cutting board totally lives up to the hype

share tweet pin email

Not everyone wants to spend an arm and a leg on a good cutting board. But, it’s not worth losing one either because of a product that won’t stay on the counter. Enter the OXO Good Grips utility board.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon customers have written rave reviews about this $15 no-slip, plastic cutting board made by the same company that brought us a game-changing avocado tool. Naturally, I had to see what all the fuss was about. This is what I found.

OXO Good Grips Utility Cutting Board, $15, Amazon

Amazon OXO Good Grips utility board.

The plastic feels sturdy and is easy to clean.

I usually purchase bamboo cutting boards in the $10 to $15 range, as I’ve always preferred a natural surface under my food. But they are not dishwasher safe, require cool water for cleaning and typically warp over time.

OXO'sBPA-free surface is dishwasher safe, but rinses so easily I tend to wash it by hand (and I really don't like hand washing dishes). Residues like clumpy avocado and sticky sauces slide off with a single sponge wipe.

After several chopping sessions, I can see some ridges where the knife hit (full disclosure: I’m a pretty aggressive mincer). But the cracks are not as serious as those on other inexpensive plastic boards I have used in the past.

The non-slip trim really does keep the board in place.

Before I got the OXO, I constantly kept a firm hand on my board to prevent it from slipping or wobbling as I chopped. The OXO’s rubber trim on both sides of the 10½ by 14½-inch board is my favorite feature.

The grips keep the board firmly in place — enhancing my ability to chop quickly, efficiently and safely.

Between the non-slip feature on this cutting board and these $11 miracle gloves, my finger-slicing track record is better everyday.

It's like two cutting boards for the price of one!

Unlike some cutting boards that have only one cutting surface, this one is truly double-sided. One side of the board has a groove around the perimeter, which is great for catching juices (like when you're cutting up fruit).

Overall, if you’re after a well-made and well-priced cutting board that will keep chopping enjoyable, the OXO Good Grips utility board is a good option.

