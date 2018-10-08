Deal Alert: Reese's cups (aka my favorite Halloween candy) are 25 percent off

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hi, I'm here to say there is no candy that compares to the salty, sweet deliciousness of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Especially not candy corn, the so-called "seasonal-favorite."

Halloween purists: I get it, Reese's cups are not exactly seasonal. You can buy them anytime of the year. But, the packaging is orange! So, can't we all just pretend?

My defense of Reese's doesn't require much explanation, because I'd say most people agree: Peanut butter and chocolate is a match made in heaven, and there is no candy I'd be happier to receive on Halloween.

So, I hope you all are just as excited as I am to see that you can currently buy a 265-count bag (that's 5 pounds) of Hershey's snack-sized candies — including my beloved Reese's cups — for $18 on Amazon. Usually, the bag costs $26.

It's part of Amazon's deal of the day on bulk Halloween candy, which gives you 25 percent off a bunch of different Hershey's candy bags for Halloween.

Hershey's 265-count Bulk Candy Assortment, $19 (usually $26), Amazon

If you're really obsessed with Reese's and want to stock up, you can also just buy a box with 36 packs of Reese's cups. That's 72 total cups (yum).

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 36 packs, $19, Amazon

And, if you're one of the few people on this earth who, for some reason, don't like Reese's cups, I will never understand your kind, but you can also get other bulk candy deals today to stock up for Halloween.

Like, say, an enormous, 5-pound bag of Jolly Ranchers:

Jolly Rancher 5-Pound Bag, $8 (usually $12), Amazon

Or, maybe you're into chocolate without peanut butter and Hershey's Kisses stole your heart:

Hershey's Kisses 36-Ounce Bag, $9 (usually $15), Amazon

If 36 ounces of Hershey's Kisses isn't enough for you, how about 4.1 pounds of the miniature, orange foil-wrapped chocolates?

4.1-Pound Bag of Orange Foil Hershey's Kisses, $17 (usually $24), Amazon

Four hundred Hershey's Kisses will be enough to decorate all your Halloween cupcakes this season (we hope).

Kit Kat fan? You can score sweet deals on those too:

Kit Kat Chocolate Bars, Variety Box (Milk, Dark) 18 Count, $12 (usually $16), Amazon

And, last, but not least, there are deals on Hershey's bars too. If your favorite Halloween candy is the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme candy bar, I forgive you.

Hershey's 33-Ounce Bulk Candy Snack Size Assortment, $12 (usually $17), Amazon

