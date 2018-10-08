Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Deal Alert: Reese's cups (aka my favorite Halloween candy) are 25 percent off

I, personally, love Reese's, but other candy is on sale too, like Jolly Ranchers and Hershey's kisses.
by Aline Peres Martins
Boy in cowboy costume eating Halloween candy
This is the face I make whenever I see Reese's cups.Getty Images stock

Hi, I'm here to say there is no candy that compares to the salty, sweet deliciousness of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Especially not candy corn, the so-called "seasonal-favorite."

Halloween purists: I get it, Reese's cups are not exactly seasonal. You can buy them anytime of the year. But, the packaging is orange! So, can't we all just pretend?

My defense of Reese's doesn't require much explanation, because I'd say most people agree: Peanut butter and chocolate is a match made in heaven, and there is no candy I'd be happier to receive on Halloween.

So, I hope you all are just as excited as I am to see that you can currently buy a 265-count bag (that's 5 pounds) of Hershey's snack-sized candies — including my beloved Reese's cups — for $18 on Amazon. Usually, the bag costs $26.

It's part of Amazon's deal of the day on bulk Halloween candy, which gives you 25 percent off a bunch of different Hershey's candy bags for Halloween.

Hershey's 265-count Bulk Candy Assortment, $19 (usually $26), Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

HERSHEY'S Halloween Candy Assortment, 265 Pieces

If you're really obsessed with Reese's and want to stock up, you can also just buy a box with 36 packs of Reese's cups. That's 72 total cups (yum).

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 36 packs, $19, Amazon

REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups, Halloween Candy (Pack of 36)

And, if you're one of the few people on this earth who, for some reason, don't like Reese's cups, I will never understand your kind, but you can also get other bulk candy deals today to stock up for Halloween.

Like, say, an enormous, 5-pound bag of Jolly Ranchers:

Jolly Rancher 5-Pound Bag, $8 (usually $12), Amazon

JOLLY RANCHER Hard Candy, 5 Pounds

Or, maybe you're into chocolate without peanut butter and Hershey's Kisses stole your heart:

Hershey's Kisses 36-Ounce Bag, $9 (usually $15), Amazon

HERSHEY'S KISSES Halloween Spooky Milk Chocolates, 36 Ounces

If 36 ounces of Hershey's Kisses isn't enough for you, how about 4.1 pounds of the miniature, orange foil-wrapped chocolates?

4.1-Pound Bag of Orange Foil Hershey's Kisses, $17 (usually $24), Amazon

HERSHEY'S KISSES Chocolate Candy, Orange, 4.1 Pounds Bulk Candy

Four hundred Hershey's Kisses will be enough to decorate all your Halloween cupcakes this season (we hope).

Kit Kat fan? You can score sweet deals on those too:

Kit Kat Chocolate Bars, Variety Box (Milk, Dark) 18 Count, $12 (usually $16), Amazon

KIT KAT Chocolate Bars,Variety Box (Milk, Dark) 18 Count

And, last, but not least, there are deals on Hershey's bars too. If your favorite Halloween candy is the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme candy bar, I forgive you.

Hershey's 33-Ounce Bulk Candy Snack Size Assortment, $12 (usually $17), Amazon

HERSHEY'S Halloween Candy, Snack Size Assortment 33-Ounce Bulk Candy

