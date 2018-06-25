Amazon Prime discounts will extend to all Whole Foods stores

share tweet pin email

It's prime time for Whole Foods shoppers with Amazon Prime memberships.

That's because, starting on Wednesday, June 27, Amazon Prime members who shop at any Whole Foods store throughout the US will get access to special weekly deals, plus an extra 10 percent off sale items that are tagged with a yellow sticker.

The announcement was made just in time for Fourth of July party spreads, and some of this week's specials include big discounts on foods that would be great to stock up on for a cookout. For example, baby back pork ribs are half-off at $5 per pound, organic red cherries (perfect for cherry pie) are discounted to $4 per pound and organic yellow peaches (hello, peach cobbler) are half-off at $2 per pound.

In mid-May, Amazon announced the first wave of Whole Foods locations where Amazon Prime members would get perks — a long-awaited benefit for shoppers since the June 2017 purchase of the organic grocery giant. The Prime member discounts began at 12 stores in Florida with a promise of becoming nationwide sometime this summer. As of right now, customers in only 23 states have had access to these deals.

"Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive — in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen," said Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a statement today. "Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products."

In addition to member discounts, after Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon also expanded it's own online grocery store for Prime members — Amazon Fresh.

On Twitter, reactions to the discounts have been mixed, especially by those who feel the savings still aren't enough to make Whole Foods an affordable option.

One person said his mom didn't save much money, despite the Prime discounts.

The savings are just ok - they only apply to certain yellow tag items. My mom saved a whole 70 cents there last week #WholeFoods — Dhruv Krishnan (@krishnan_dhruv) June 25, 2018

Another tweeter commented about the store's pricey reputation.

Whole Paycheck — DeltaMagnifico (@Arborsierra77) June 25, 2018

Some, however, just broke into a happy dance.

Things get even better for residents of the great state of Texas, who can now order booze through Amazon Prime's free two-hour delivery. An Amazon spokesperson told TODAY Food that the two-hour delivery is now available in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Prime members can shop hundreds of beer and wine products from big brands to local craft beers.

Now, that's a reason to light fireworks — before the delivery arrives, please.

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Instagram and Contently.