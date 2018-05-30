Amazon Prime benefits are now available at Whole Foods in 12 states

share tweet pin email

Whole Foods is officially rolling out its Amazon Prime membership deals across the country.

The long-awaited perks exclusive to Prime members hit Florida stores May 17 with a promise of reaching locations nationwide by summer's end. Now, Whole Foods' customers who are also Prime members can enjoy those perks in 12 states.

Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members can score discounts at all Whole Foods Market 365 stores across the country, as well as Whole Foods stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma and Texas.

Save more with Prime + 365! Download the @WholeFoods app, select your 365 store, and start saving with special deals plus an extra 10% off hundreds of sale items each day. Get set up to save: https://t.co/2Ks1tdJQQ0 pic.twitter.com/bb1pXALdPQ — 365byWholeFoods (@365byWholeFoods) May 30, 2018

To score the grocery deals, Prime members need to download the Whole Foods Market app and sign in with their Amazon account. At in-store checkout, customers can scan the app’s Prime Code and the discounts will be taken off at the register. Customers can also use their phone number to activate their accounts and save at checkout.

Exclusive deals and savings for @amazon Prime members are now available in more stores! Check to see if theyâre at your local store then download the Whole Foods Market app to start saving today: https://t.co/NWSm0LwpLb. #PrimexWholeFoods pic.twitter.com/50IObygWlZ — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) May 30, 2018

Since the online megastore acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion last June, it did away with the existing in-store loyalty program and shoppers have been waiting to see what, if any, new programs would be created.

In his annual shareholder letter, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed for the first time ever how many Prime members the company has — and it's a lot, over 100 million. Bezos also said Amazon is working on the technical side to develop more ways to offer different Prime benefits to Whole Foods shoppers.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Meet 2 small businesses that made the big time: Whole Foods Market Play Video - 3:32 Meet 2 small businesses that made the big time: Whole Foods Market Play Video - 3:32

At present, the discounts include an additional 10 percent off sale items marked by yellow tags throughout the store. There will also be Prime-only discounts on featured items that will rotate weekly — many of the current featured items listed on Amazon's latest deal press release are marked up to 50 percent off.

The way the store determines sales will shift from having regional stores select products and pricing. Moving forward, sales will be determined by Whole Foods' Texas headquarters and then implemented to stores nationwide. The practice mirrors the common business model used by many other big grocery store companies.