Amazon is already a place where many people buy pretty much everything they need (or want), but soon the online retailer is bringing its food business to a new brick and mortar location.

This week, Amazon confirmed that it's opening a new type of grocery store in Los Angeles next year — and it won't be associated with Whole Foods.

The new store, which has not yet been named, will be located in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed in an email to TODAY.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Amazon already owns two grocery store brands: Whole Foods (which it acquired in 2017 for over $13 billion) and the futuristic, cashier-less Amazon Go, which has 18 retail locations. The retailer also delivers groceries via Amazon Fresh.

When Amazon bought Whole Foods two years ago, many wondered if the notoriously expensive grocer would lower prices since Amazon has long been known for its great deals. The acquisition has led to better pricing of select items at Whole Foods stores (especially for Amazon Prime members), but it also allowed for the expansion of Amazon’s online food delivery service, which now features branded Whole Foods items.

Currently, there are several job openings posted on Amazon in the Woodland Hills area for various types of food and grocery managers. The job postings reveal little about what to expect, but many include the note: "Join us as we launch Amazon’s first grocery store in Woodland Hills. We are passionate about creating a shopping experience that customers will love."

While the word "first" suggests Amazon is planning to launch more than one location of this new store, the spokesperson would not confirm if or when other locations would be announced.

However, the spokesperson added that "this new store offers another grocery option that's distinct from Whole Foods Market."