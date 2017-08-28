Amazon just cut Whole Foods' prices on a ton of food items

share tweet pin email

Throwing a Labor Day barbecue this weekend but worried about food prices getting out of control?

Go ahead and stock up for that party. Your grocery bill might be a whole lot cheaper as Whole Foods slashed prices on dozens of items Monday amid Amazon's takeover of the store.

Shoppers across the country have already noticed much lower prices on fresh produce, meat, packaged goods and more.

Price check: Hereâs how much Amazon is slashing Whole Foods items on its first day as new ownerhttps://t.co/FLCCNm7NKC pic.twitter.com/h2AWB9mCGZ — GeekWire (@geekwire) August 28, 2017

Darren Seifer, a food industry analyst at management consultancy firm NPD, tells TODAY Food that the move is sure to bring in a lot more customers.

"Certainly by slashing their prices, they are expanding the group of people who can now afford to shop at Whole Foods," Seifer said. "So in the markets where they've been competing with the bigger chains, they just got a lot more attractive."

Seifer also added that lowering the price point on certain foods will allow shoppers to try new things in major metro areas.

"Many people would like to shop at Whole Foods and experience organics and non-GMO foods, but they didn’t have access to it previously."

These are the price cuts you'll enjoy at Whole Foods starting today https://t.co/hNgPN58kve pic.twitter.com/sWCRQnRZM3 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 28, 2017

So how cheap is cheaper? In Austin, Eater found that some items like organic gala apples are now 40 percent cheaper — previously they were $3.29 a pound, now they're down to just $1.99. In New York City, avocados are now a full 50 percent cheaper, down to just $1.49 a piece.

NBC News found that, across the board, plenty of items have already undergone significant price reductions:

Organic bananas (per pound): $0.99/$0.69 (old price/new price)

Organic Fuji apples (per pound: $3.49/$1.99

Organic baby kale (per container): $3.99/$3.49

365 organic unsalted butter: $5.29/$4.49

365 almond butter: $7.99/$6.99

85 percent lean ground beef (local, grass-fed, per pound): $10.99/$6.99

Atlantic salmon filet (per pound): $14.99/$9.99

Organic large brown eggs (dozen): $4.29/$3.99

"They’re [Whole Foods and Amazon] definitely moving into the big leagues to compete against other players by shedding the 'whole paycheck' label," Seifer added.

But amid the dramatic price reductions, will Whole Foods lose its air of sophistication that made it so popular among wealthier consumers?"

I confessed I was little surprised [about the immediate price drop] because many retailers don’t like to do that. It lessens the value of the product so instead they usually try to add things like in-store services," says Seifer. "But knowing where things are going, even though we’re out of the recession, people across the board are really just looking for ways to save."

A review of Amazon's Fresh service for grocery delivery found there are now over 860 results for Whole Foods private label products available for purchase on Amazon.