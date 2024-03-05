IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our favorite Amazon spring fashion finds start at just $9

Seasonal asparagus recipes: Cheesy orzo and fresh spring salad

Amanda Freitag is celebrating one of spring's staple ingredients with two savory seasonal recipes.
By Amanda Freitag

Spring has (almost) sprung! To celebrate the impending arrival of the season, celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Amanda Frietag is visiting the TODAY kitchen to cook up two of her favorite seasonal asparagus recipes. She shows us how to make creamy, cheesy truffled orzo with asparagus and a fresh asparagus salad with mustard vinaigrette.

Cheesy Orzo with Asparagus and Black Truffle Butter
TODAY

Amanda Freitag

This cheesy, springy recipe has been a fan-favorite ever since I put it on the menus of my restaurants. It's deceptively simple, and everyone has fun making this decadent dish. It’s sure to become one of your go-to recipes.

Spring Asparagus Salad with Parmesan and Mustard Vinaigrette
TODAY

Amanda Freitag

This recipe simply celebrates the beautiful union of asparagus and Parmesan cheese. With the addition of the classic mustard vinaigrette, tarragon and diced hard-boiled eggs, the bright yellow yolks bounce off the vibrant asparagus and greens, creating a salad that is perfect for brunch with friends, or as a side to a piece of grilled fish or chicken.

Amanda Freitag