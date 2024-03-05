Seasonal asparagus recipes: Cheesy orzo and fresh spring salad

Spring has (almost) sprung! To celebrate the impending arrival of the season, celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Amanda Frietag is visiting the TODAY kitchen to cook up two of her favorite seasonal asparagus recipes. She shows us how to make creamy, cheesy truffled orzo with asparagus and a fresh asparagus salad with mustard vinaigrette.

This cheesy, springy recipe has been a fan-favorite ever since I put it on the menus of my restaurants. It's deceptively simple, and everyone has fun making this decadent dish. It’s sure to become one of your go-to recipes.

This recipe simply celebrates the beautiful union of asparagus and Parmesan cheese. With the addition of the classic mustard vinaigrette, tarragon and diced hard-boiled eggs, the bright yellow yolks bounce off the vibrant asparagus and greens, creating a salad that is perfect for brunch with friends, or as a side to a piece of grilled fish or chicken.

