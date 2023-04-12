IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chef Alon Shaya gets nostalgic with Caesar salad and rice cereal treats

Even something as classic as a Caesar salad can be reinvented.
By Alon Shaya

Chef Alon Shaya, co-founder of the Shaya Barnett Foundation, which provides culinary education and resources to high school students, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two classic recipes reimagined with creative twists. He shows us how to make gooey rice cereal treats with nutty brown butter and Caesar salad with roasted red peppers and goat cheese — a throwback to the '90s.

Ever since Donna Barnett taught me home ec in high school, she has been a mentor and a close friend. She helped me fall in love with cooking and taught me that even something as classic as a Caesar salad can be reinvented — in this case, with goat cheese and roasted red peppers as a tribute to the '90s, when I had my first full-time cooking job.

This take on a classic sweet treat gains a little more nuance from browned butter. In the process of browning, the flavor becomes nutty, which you will smell as it cooks.

