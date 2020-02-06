Alison Roman upgrades roast chicken with pineapple and chiles

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Food writer Alison Roman is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share her flavor-pumped take on a roast chicken dinner. With recipes from her cookbook "Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over," she shows us how to make a sweet and spicy roast chicken and a fresh, cooling celery salad with cilantro.

Say goodbye to bland chicken! The juicy, sweet pineapple and fiery, flavorful spices ensure that this bird will be anything but boring. It's kind of like my version of a funkier, more sophisticated barbecue sauce with less sugar.

I love this salad because it is super fresh and flavorful. The bold spice of the fresh chiles, toasty nuttiness of the sesame seeds and bright crunch of the celery are all so satisfying.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these: