Alison Roman upgrades roast chicken with pineapple and chiles

This is not your average weeknight chicken dinner.

Sticky chili chicken, celery salad: Make these 'accidentally' healthy meals

Feb. 6, 202005:14
/ Source: TODAY
By Alison Roman

Food writer Alison Roman is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share her flavor-pumped take on a roast chicken dinner. With recipes from her cookbook "Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over," she shows us how to make a sweet and spicy roast chicken and a fresh, cooling celery salad with cilantro.

Sticky Chili Chicken with Hot-and-Sour Pineapple
Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott / Nothing Fancy
Get The Recipe

Sticky Chili Chicken with Hot-and-Sour Pineapple

Alison Roman

Say goodbye to bland chicken! The juicy, sweet pineapple and fiery, flavorful spices ensure that this bird will be anything but boring. It's kind of like my version of a funkier, more sophisticated barbecue sauce with less sugar.

Celery Salad with Cilantro and Sesame
Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott / Nothing Fancy
Get The Recipe

Celery Salad with Cilantro and Sesame

Alison Roman

I love this salad because it is super fresh and flavorful. The bold spice of the fresh chiles, toasty nuttiness of the sesame seeds and bright crunch of the celery are all so satisfying.

