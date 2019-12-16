Make-Ahead Monday: Alison Roman turns roast ham into 3 flavor-packed meals

It's always fun — and delicious — to cook an impressive, statement-sized roast ham for the holiday table. But, what to do with all the leftovers? Best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes that make the most of holiday ham. First, she shows us how to make a pepper- and maple-rubbed ham and turn the leftovers into white bean stew with greens and buttery tartines with fresh herbs.

I'm into ham for two reasons: First, it always feeds any amount of people and second, for the leftovers! Also, it's already cooked, seasoned and smoked, so no matter what you do, it's gonna be great. The maple syrup adds a familiar sweetness to the ham while the pepper and chile flakes add an unexpected bite and depth of flavor.

Green eggs and ham get a clever twist and delicious makeover in this hearty stew. White beans get cooked with savory ham and fresh leafy greens and served with a perfectly cooked fried egg on top.

These buttery, salty, savory open-faced sandwiches halfway between a tea sandwich and a little canapé and are great for serving for anything from an after-school snack to elegant party appetizer. They're easy to prepare, quick to assemble and are bursting with flavor.

