The list is out! These are Shop TODAY’s hottest gift picks for the holiday season

Make-Ahead Monday: Alison Roman turns roast ham into 3 flavor-packed meals

Here's what to do with all that glorious leftover holiday ham.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Alison Roman

It's always fun — and delicious — to cook an impressive, statement-sized roast ham for the holiday table. But, what to do with all the leftovers? Best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes that make the most of holiday ham. First, she shows us how to make a pepper- and maple-rubbed ham and turn the leftovers into white bean stew with greens and buttery tartines with fresh herbs.

Get The Recipe

Pepper and Maple Rubbed Ham with Fixings

Alison Roman

I'm into ham for two reasons: First, it always feeds any amount of people and second, for the leftovers! Also, it's already cooked, seasoned and smoked, so no matter what you do, it's gonna be great. The maple syrup adds a familiar sweetness to the ham while the pepper and chile flakes add an unexpected bite and depth of flavor.

Get The Recipe

White Bean Stew with Greens, Eggs and Ham

Alison Roman

Green eggs and ham get a clever twist and delicious makeover in this hearty stew. White beans get cooked with savory ham and fresh leafy greens and served with a perfectly cooked fried egg on top.

Get The Recipe

Buttered Ham Tartines with Cornichon and Herbs

Alison Roman

These buttery, salty, savory open-faced sandwiches halfway between a tea sandwich and a little canapé and are great for serving for anything from an after-school snack to elegant party appetizer. They're easy to prepare, quick to assemble and are bursting with flavor.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Sunny Anderson's Roasted Potato Cottage Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's Roasted Potato Cottage Pie

Sunny Anderson
Ham and Gruyere Quiche
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ham and Gruyere Quiche

Elizabeth Heiskell
Alison Roman