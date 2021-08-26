Alex Guarnaschelli's US Open menu: Chicken paillard and pasta

Celebrity chef, television personality and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli is stopping by TODAY to share easy and elegant entertaining recipes for your U.S. Open viewing party. She shows us how to make chicken paillard with mustard vinaigrette and pasta with fresh yellow tomato sauce.

This is great lunch dish for any occasion. Everyone loves a good paillard, which is just a fancy French term for a piece of meat (usually chicken or veal) that has been pounded thin and cooked quickly. It's the thin, even pounding that makes the meat tender and so luxurious to eat. (You can also ask your butcher to do it for you.) I like to serve it with some simple greens — preferably frisée, radicchio or chicory — and mustard dressing.

A tomato sauce can really come along and change everything. I have used the same basic tomato sauce recipe that I learned from my parents since I can remember. It's more of a vinaigrette than a sauce. The thick texture comes from the blending of the oil and the pectin and flesh of the fresh tomatoes. This is the only sauce I have ever felt does justice to fresh summer tomatoes.

