May 28, 2019, 11:34 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alex Guarnaschelli

Chef, cookbook author, restaurateur and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite summery desserts. She shows us how to make a no-bake cheesecake with raspberry sauce and a cool strawberry-ice cream pie.

I love baking a fresh pie crust and then just filling it with fresh fruit and ice cream. It's simple and really takes me back to my childhood. To make this dish more grownup, I think strawberry ice cream works well with a drizzle of aged or reduced balsamic vinegar for some acidity.

We still want rich and creamy desserts in the warmer months, and this one is so incredibly easy to make. The combination of toasted almonds in the crust, the richness of the cream cheese filling and fresh raspberries always hits the spot.

