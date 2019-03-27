Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 8:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alejandra Ramos

Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to pair delicious themed recipes a few BuzzFeed's favorite new books. She makes a spiced gingerbread bundt cake inspired by "Gingerbread: A Novel" by Helen Oyeyemi and Moroccan-style pancakes with orange-honey syrup, baked eggs in spiced tomato sauce, almond paste-filled dates and Moroccan carrot salad inspired by "The Other Americans: A Novel," by Laila Lamlai.

Warm spices and crystallized ginger make this bundt cake a flavorful standout. It's perfect for dessert, or just to enjoy a snack with a warm cup of tea. You can serve it with whipped cream or a dusting of powdered sugar.

The batter for these thin, spongy semolina pancakes is made entirely in a blender. They're cooked on a skillet just like American-style pancakes ... with one big difference — no flipping!

I love this recipe because it is a quick, easy, flavorful and impressive way to serve eggs. It makes a basic breakfast feel extra special with minimal effort.

Middle Eastern spices turn plain carrots into a flavor-packed sensation. Once you taste the combo of spicy harissa, fresh herbs, zesty lemon and smoky cumin with naturally sweet and earthy carrots you may never make them any other way again.

The natural sweetness of the dates pairs perfectly with the nuttiness of the almond paste. Best of all, these tasty little bites could not be easier to assemble.

If you like those Middle Eastern recipes, you should also try these: