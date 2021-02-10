Aldi to open 100 new stores and expand curbside pickup in the US

While other retailers have closed stores or shuttered their businesses during the pandemic, Aldi is continuing its expansion across the U.S. The German supermarket chain known for its low prices, great food finds and unique features like no shopping bags announced today that they plan to open approximately 100 new stores across the country in 2021. The company is also planning to expand its curbside pickup offerings, which have become extremely popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. in a press release. "Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same — we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day — and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing ALDI products at a value that can't be matched."

Aldi, which has 2,000 stores across 37 states, will focus on opening more stores in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast. The company put a strong focus on its e-commerce offerings during COVID-19 and plans to add curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores by the end of the year. This will bring the total of curbside locations to more than 1,200. They will also continue to offer grocery delivery via Instacart in almost all of its stores.

Additionally, Aldi is breaking ground on a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will support the company’s expansion throughout the Gulf Coast region.

Aldi has responded to customer's needs during the pandemic and made headlines last month when it announced they would pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are especially excited for our frontline employees to have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, and hope it gives them peace of mind as they continue to serve their communities as essential workers," a spokesperson for the company told TODAY Food.

Aldi shoppers, who are extremely loyal in their love of the grocery chain, will certainly be excited about the expansion news. This month, Aldi will introduce several new products including Fueled by Nature chocolate-dipped mango and Freemont Fish Market Boom Boom Shrimp.

The #AldiFinds aren't just for food, either. Plants, candles and kitchen appliances are just some of the great buys customers get excited about. Aldi says it is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.