Aldi is bringing back its popular wine Advent calendars — and they're $10 cheaper

The countdown is on to get your Aldi wine Advent calendar! Back by popular demand, these fun calendars help you count the days to Christmas with a boozy surprise behind each door.

"The highly sought-after Aldi Advent calendars are back for 2021," an Aldi spokesperson told TODAY Food in an email.

"Two of the most popular calendars are returning, including the 2021 Collection Wine Advent calendar and Emporium Selection Advent Cheese calendar. Once again, Aldi shoppers can count down to the holidays by pairing the wine and cheese Advent calendars full of Aldi-exclusive varieties."

The calendars are fan favorites, along with the many other fall treats the store offers for seasonal purchase.

"We’re kicking off Advent calendar season by announcing the return of two tasty classics, wine and cheese, in stores 11/3!" the retailer announced on Instagram yesterday. "When more calendars are announced, that’s where you’ll find them! And believe us, there will be plenty more coming 11/3."

"I bought these for the first time last year and shared them with my neighbor," commented one person. "It was so much fun pairing them together. It was our lil evening treat."

"Yessss!" commented another person. "All the wine and cheese!"

"HINT: If you buy the wine calendar, buy TWO cheese ones because they're so delicious and there's just never enough cheese," offered another fan of the products.

Aldi

The wine calendar has 24 doors, each with a small bottle of red, white or bubbly behind it equal to one glass. Even more exciting this year is that Aldi is offering new wine varieties and a $10 price drop (the calendars are reasonably priced at $59.99) making a little bit of Christmas cheer more accessible for everyone to enjoy.

The 2021 Aldi Advent calendar collection will hit shelves on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and will be available at U.S. stores that sell alcohol. This will be the second annual National Advent Calendar Day, a "holiday" instated by Aldi in 2020. Additional calendars will continue to launch throughout November and December leading up to the holidays (last year, there were 20 different calendars including ones offering candy, toys and even pet treats.)

For the uninitiated, Advent calendars traditionally count down the days from December 1 to Christmas with daily surprises behind each little door. These grown-up versions turn the ritual of opening up the doors into boozy fun for shoppers. In the past, the wine calendars offered small bottles of different wines including malbec, sauvignon blanc and brut rose sparkling. Many of the small bottles in the Advent calendar are available as larger bottles to purchase in-store.

Unfortunately, the wine and cheese calendars will not be available to order online, so be sure to find a local Aldi store that sells alcohol if you want to purchase. There will be no rainchecks for Advent calendars as they are only available for a limited time and while supplies last.