Aldi announced its Advent calendars and there are so many good ones

Aldi Advent calendar season is upon us! The popular discount supermarket chain announced this year's lineup of calendars, which are set to hit shelves Nov. 3 (known as "National Advent Calendar Day" at Aldi) and, in addition to their popular wine Advent calendars — which are priced $10 lower than last year! — there are some fun options that for foodies everywhere.

The 2021 lineup includes the famous wine, beer and cheese calendars, available in select markets, plus some savory and sweet calendars that will have you counting down the days 'til Christmas — or perhaps eating them all at once (no judgment!).

Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar Aldi

The Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($14.99) is from Aldi's exclusive, premium chocolate brand and will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Aldi

The 2021 Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99) has 24 doors, each with a small bottle of red, white or bubbly behind it equal to one glass. This one is famous for selling out quickly, so if you see it, don't delay.

Aldi

The Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($9.99) offers 24 single serving cups of jo to keep you caffeinated throughout the holiday season.

Aldi

The Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year Calendar ($29.99) includes seven assorted bottles of bubbly, including cava and prosecco.

Aldi

Connelly's 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar ($29.99) can be enjoyed straight up, on the rocks or even in your morning coffee.

Aldi

Another classic, the Cheese Advent Calendar ($14.99) pairs well with the Wine Advent Calendar and offers 24 imported, festive mini cheeses.

Aldi

The Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99) offers 24 beers and cheers in select markets.

You can see the full list of Advent calendars that go on sale Nov. 3. The calendars are on sale for a limited time and will not be restocked. In addition to the calendars, Aldi is also offering even more seasonal products soon to hit shelves.

Aldi

The Specially Selected Mediterranean Extra Virgin Olive Oils Gift Set ($12.99) will be a hit with home cooks, while the Olive Medley Gift Jar ($7.99) makes a perfect stocking stuffer.

Aldi

When it comes to special holiday beverages, Aldi is coming in hot with State of Brewing Chocolate Lava Cake Stout ($8.99) that's better than any dessert on your grandma's table.

Aldi

The Petit Peppermint Bark Wine ($7.99) will have you saying "cheers" to the holiday season.