Rokerthon returns! See what Al's newest Guinness World Records attempt will be

Rokerthon is back!

The first Rokerthon in three years is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic, but that won't stop Al Roker from going for another Guinness World Records title next week.

Rokerthon is back and will feature 60 world-famous chefs in action.

The TODAY weatherman and co-host announced his plan on Friday for the latest Rokerthon, which in past editions has produced a record-setting 34-hour weather broadcast and a cross-country journey to all 50 states in one week.

This year he has enlisted the help of more than 60 renowned chefs, including Bobby Flay, Priya Krishna, Sandra Lee, Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Zimmern, to attempt to set a new Guinness World Records record for the most people in an online sandwich-making relay.

Their title attempt will go down on Thursday, with portions airing on TODAY and the entire four-hour event streaming on TODAY All Day, the new service on Peacock and TODAY.com.

Throughout the relay, to raise awareness for those living with food insecurity, viewers are encouraged to donate and learn more about Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Each chef will build an original sandwich, which Guinness World Records defines as at least two traditional or classic ingredients, not including condiments, placed between two slices of bread. Each chef has to complete a sandwich meeting those specifications before the next chef can begin whipping up his or her sandwich.

It's the latest unique record attempt at Rokerthon, which began with Al's historic marathon weather report in 2014 and has also included a Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.