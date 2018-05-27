Fire up the grill! Al Roker shares some Memorial Day BBQ inspiration

share tweet pin email

You probably knew Al Roker could cook, but did you know he can grill?

Everyone's favorite weatherman shared a few photos of his massive BBQ spread for Memorial Day weekend, including a menu of burgers, lamb chops, salmon, grilled chicken and even empanadas.

(Don't worry, vegetarians — he's got brussel sprouts, fresh salsa and asparagus, too!)

Tempted to recreate Al's feast at home for yourself this weekend? Here are a few of the grill master's favorite recipes and tips:

Al's BBQ rub

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Al makes his own rub and vinegar sauce for all of his BBQ staples. With a few simple pantry ingredients like brown sugar, cumin and chili powder, you can replicate his famous rub at home. It's great on any meat or vegetable!

Tasty BBQ chicken

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie admits that she's not the best cook, so when she had a chance to learn from Al, the first thing she learned to make was his famous BBQ chicken, including a delicious sauce with a secret ingredient!

Baked mussels with herb butter

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

If you need a break from classic BBQ grilling, try this seafood dish. Plus, everything's better with herb butter!

Delicious vegetable skewers

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Al Roker serves up simple shrimp, beef and vegetable kabobs

Al's summer squash, tomato, onion and zucchini veggie skewers are mouth-watering, and easy to whip up.

Want more tips from our resident grilling aficionado? Check out his tips for grilling everything from flank steak to artichokes here.

Happy cooking!