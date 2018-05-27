Fire up the grill! Al Roker shares some Memorial Day BBQ inspiration

You probably knew Al Roker could cook, but did you know he can grill?
Everyone's favorite weatherman shared a few photos of his massive BBQ spread for Memorial Day weekend, including a menu of burgers, lamb chops, salmon, grilled chicken and even empanadas.
(Don't worry, vegetarians — he's got brussel sprouts, fresh salsa and asparagus, too!)
Tempted to recreate Al's feast at home for yourself this weekend? Here are a few of the grill master's favorite recipes and tips:
Al's BBQ rub
Al makes his own rub and vinegar sauce for all of his BBQ staples. With a few simple pantry ingredients like brown sugar, cumin and chili powder, you can replicate his famous rub at home. It's great on any meat or vegetable!
Tasty BBQ chicken
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie admits that she's not the best cook, so when she had a chance to learn from Al, the first thing she learned to make was his famous BBQ chicken, including a delicious sauce with a secret ingredient!
Baked mussels with herb butter
If you need a break from classic BBQ grilling, try this seafood dish. Plus, everything's better with herb butter!
Delicious vegetable skewers
Al's summer squash, tomato, onion and zucchini veggie skewers are mouth-watering, and easy to whip up.
Want more tips from our resident grilling aficionado? Check out his tips for grilling everything from flank steak to artichokes here.
Happy cooking!