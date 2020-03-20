Al Roker's secret to perfectly crispy bacon is surprisingly simple

Al Roker is cooking up a storm while stuck at home and, luckily for anyone who has some bacon in the fridge or freezer, he shared how to cook up crispy slices to perfection — without the greasy mess.

"So here's how I make a lot of bacon, and I find it much easier," the TODAY weatherman said in a video posted to Instagram Friday morning. "Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, lay out your bacon and then you bake it at about 375 — to 400 degrees — in your oven."

Anyone who enjoys Al's many recipes, knows he is no stranger to cooking with this smoky, savory meat.

Since it's approved for those following a ketogenic diet, the eating plan Al credits with a 40-pound weight loss, Al adds it to many of his dishes — from roast turkey on Thanksgiving to ginger cookies with bacon fat for the holidays. He also loves it on his favorite sandwich: a classic grilled cheese.

Naturally, one follower asked Al the question many of his loyal, food-loving Instagram fans have been curious about: What's his favorite bacon to buy?

Well, folks, he prefers Neuske's.

Neuske's is a third-generation, family-owned company based in Wisconsin. It ships its products to customers nationwide and offers a wide array of premium smoked meats, ham, sausages, cheeses and desserts.

Neuske's award-winning, thick- or thin-sliced bacon can be purchased in bulk (2 pounds for $25, or up to 5 pounds for $54) and stored in the freezer for up to year. The company slow smokes its bacon over Applewood embers, giving it extra flavor, plus it's leaner so it doesn't shrink up as much after it cooks, which why it's a favorite of many professional chefs.

To bake bacon with a nice, even crispiness, it typically takes about 12-15 minutes at 400 degrees (keep in mind, that all ovens vary to some degree, so you need to watch the bacon as it finishes cooking). It should also be flipped at least once, but Al takes his technique a step further.

"And here's the bacon, yeah!" Al exclaimed as he pulled the finished product from the oven. "I flip it over a couple of times, just so it crisps on both sides. And what's nice is it renders that bacon fat and you save it and use it for other cooking uses. Mmm."

We just want to know what Al plans to make next.