Feb. 20, 2019, 8:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Al Roker is all about the wildly popular high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet. And his morning breakfast routine is looking pretty tasty these days.

For people giving the trendy diet a go, it can be intimidating to find the right recipes that fit into a daily meal plan. Whether it's drawing inspiration from keto influencers on Instagram or just following Al's Twitter account, there are plenty of delicious dishes to try cooking up that will make a carb-free life easy as pie (except, you know, without pie).

Evidence of Al's keto devotion pops up almost on a daily basis and, since he's a killer home cook, you can bet what he makes is going to be good and full of flavor.

On Tuesday, Al posted a tasty little video of his breakfast: scrambled eggs on top of keto bread by keto cookbook author and nutrition consultant Maria Emmerich. Al also enjoyed his morning coffee in his NBC News Weather mug.

Al described the homemade bread as "easy" to make and "satisfying," plus it only has 2 net grams of carbohydrates per serving making it pretty unique, as far as breads go.

People looking to try the nearly carb-free bread can check it out (along with a keto-friendly meatball sub) on Emmerich's website.

The bread, which she calls a "Healthified Sub," doesn't have yeast in it.

Instead, Emmerich crafts the dark, fluffy dough from blanched almond or coconut flour, psyllium husk powder, baking powder, eggs, sea salt and apple cider vinegar.

Later on Tuesday, Al posted his evening meal and made plenty of his followers salivate once again over a beautiful steak dinner. Because, yes, a well-peppered, salty strip steak is keto friendly, of course. Al enjoyed the steak with a hefty side of roasted orange and purple cauliflower florets.

Some people thought the meal looked good enough to eat — even before it was cooked.

Our sentiments exactly.