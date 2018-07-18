Al Roker's 'COLD CUTS' series kicks off with comedy legends Cheech and Chong

share tweet pin email

In the inaugural episode of Al Roker's new, original YouTube series "COLD CUTS," Al welcomes comedy-and-cannabis legends Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their landmark movie “Up in Smoke," they make stoner-friendly sandwiches while discussing Chong’s fond memories of prison and the legacy they've built together.

Al is piling on the meats and piling on the questions!

