Al Roker's 'COLD CUTS' series kicks off with comedy legends Cheech and Chong

In the inaugural episode of Al Roker's new, original YouTube series "COLD CUTS," Al welcomes comedy-and-cannabis legends Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their landmark movie “Up in Smoke," they make stoner-friendly sandwiches while discussing Chong’s fond memories of prison and the legacy they've built together.

