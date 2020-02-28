Save up to 75% on surprise deals — including leggings and shapewear — featured on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

Al Roker and Natalie Morales design new menu items for the TODAY Cafe

The TODAY Cafe menu just got a seasonal makeover.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

TODAY's Al Roker and Natalie Morales, along with Steve Jayson, Corporate Executive Chef at Universal Parks & Resorts, are updating the menu at the TODAY Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort. To welcome spring, Al and Natalie designed delicious new seasonal dishes for the uniquely themed eatery. Diners at the TODAY Cafe can now enjoy Al's low-carb muffaletta sandwich and crispy chicken biscuits as well as Natalie's Southwestern turkey sliders while surrounded by décor, lighting and sets inspired by Rockefeller Center's Studio 1A.

Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.

Get The Recipe

Natalie Morales' Southwestern Turkey Sliders

Natalie Morales

The crunchy slaw, sweet caramelized onions and spicy slider sauce make these tiny turkey burgers absolutely irresistible.

Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Muffaletta Sandwich

Al Roker

I love the rich meaty flavor and tangy olive and veggie topping of a classic muffaletta sandwich. To cut down on the carbs, Al likes to make it on a cauliflower-based flatbread. You get all of the flavor with fewer calories — it's a win all around!

Al Roker's Southern Chicken Biscuit Sliders
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Southern Chicken Biscuit Sliders

Al Roker

An homage to Al's wife Deborah's mother, this sandwich is like taking a bite out of the South. The sweet barbecue sauce complements the smoky grilled chicken while the crunchy fried onions and crisp lettuce are the perfect counterpoint to the tender, flaky biscuits.

If you like those recipes from the TODAY Cafe, you should also try these:

TODAY Cafe's Almond Butter Bagel
Universal Orlando Resort
Get The Recipe

TODAY Cafe's Almond Butter Bagel

Universal Orlando Resort Culinary Team
TODAY Cafe's Chinatown Chicken Salad
Universal Orlando Resort
Get The Recipe

TODAY Cafe's Chinatown Chicken Salad

Universal Orlando Resort Culinary Team
TODAY