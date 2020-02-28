Al Roker and Natalie Morales design new menu items for the TODAY Cafe

TODAY's Al Roker and Natalie Morales, along with Steve Jayson, Corporate Executive Chef at Universal Parks & Resorts, are updating the menu at the TODAY Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort. To welcome spring, Al and Natalie designed delicious new seasonal dishes for the uniquely themed eatery. Diners at the TODAY Cafe can now enjoy Al's low-carb muffaletta sandwich and crispy chicken biscuits as well as Natalie's Southwestern turkey sliders while surrounded by décor, lighting and sets inspired by Rockefeller Center's Studio 1A.

Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.

The crunchy slaw, sweet caramelized onions and spicy slider sauce make these tiny turkey burgers absolutely irresistible.

I love the rich meaty flavor and tangy olive and veggie topping of a classic muffaletta sandwich. To cut down on the carbs, Al likes to make it on a cauliflower-based flatbread. You get all of the flavor with fewer calories — it's a win all around!

An homage to Al's wife Deborah's mother, this sandwich is like taking a bite out of the South. The sweet barbecue sauce complements the smoky grilled chicken while the crunchy fried onions and crisp lettuce are the perfect counterpoint to the tender, flaky biscuits.

