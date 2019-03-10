Get the latest from TODAY

By Sky McCarthy

TODAY Food kicked off a beautiful weekend filled with fabulous food, delicious dishes and wonderful wine at Charleston Wine + Food 2019.

On Thursday, Stefan DeArmon, who recently started his own cornbread business, and Carrie Morey of Callie's Biscuits, taught their bread making skills to a group of eager pupils.

Elizabeth Heiskell hosted one of the festival's premiere kickoff events, WINEderlust, with a beautifully hosted preparation of fresh wines and classic Southern comfort foods.

On Friday, which happened to be International Women's Day, Al Roker and Kathie Lee Gifford welcomed DeArmon during the TODAY Show's 4th hour, and celebrated one of the top female chefs in the modern Charleston, South Carolina, food scene: Michelle Weaver.

Friday evening, TODAY's very own Natalie Morales met with fans and friends at the festival's Smokin' in the Boys Room — an event helmed by female-led barbecue teams.

Over the weekend, Al helped Bravo "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons prepare one of her favorite dishes (a savory seafood pie) at the festival's main culinary stage.

On Sunday, TODAY Food welcomed Elizabeth Heiskell back to the stage to share some of her favorite party appetizers and cocktails. Whether you're in the South or not, you really can't go wrong with a bourbon slush cocktail that's garnished with drunken cherries.

Looking for more deliciously decadent Southern recipes? Check out more of TODAY Food at Charleston Wine + Food 2019 here!

