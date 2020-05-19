Al Roker makes Melissa Clark's delicious 'Depression era' chocolate cake

Al Roker and Melissa Clark are getting together for a virtual cooking session in their home kitchens. Clark shows Al how to make simple, satisfying recipes with the ingredients she has on hand. She makes a rich chocolate cake with a surprising secret ingredient (mayo!) and a light and lemony carrot salad without any lettuce.

Crunchy, fresh and little sweet, this is a terrific salad for when there's no lettuce around. And you can even make it a day ahead since it gets even better as it sits, absorbing more and more of the zesty dressing.

Fudgy and rich, you'd never know there was mayonnaise in this easy, one-bowl chocolate cake. Don't tell your family and see if they can guess the secret ingredient! You can add a frosting if you like, but it really doesn't need more than a dusting of powdered sugar on top.

