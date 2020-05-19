Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Al Roker makes Melissa Clark's delicious 'Depression era' chocolate cake

This dessert has a pretty surprising secret ingredient.

Melissa Clark's chocolate cake uses this surprising ingredient

May 19, 2020

By Melissa Clark and Al Roker

Al Roker and Melissa Clark are getting together for a virtual cooking session in their home kitchens. Clark shows Al how to make simple, satisfying recipes with the ingredients she has on hand. She makes a rich chocolate cake with a surprising secret ingredient (mayo!) and a light and lemony carrot salad without any lettuce.

Lemony Grated Carrot Salad
Melissa Clark
Lemony Grated Carrot Salad

Melissa Clark

Crunchy, fresh and little sweet, this is a terrific salad for when there's no lettuce around. And you can even make it a day ahead since it gets even better as it sits, absorbing more and more of the zesty dressing.

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Melissa Clark

Fudgy and rich, you'd never know there was mayonnaise in this easy, one-bowl chocolate cake. Don't tell your family and see if they can guess the secret ingredient! You can add a frosting if you like, but it really doesn't need more than a dusting of powdered sugar on top.

Katie Lee's Banana-Walnut Blender Pancakes
Katie Lee
Katie Lee's Banana-Walnut Blender Pancakes

Katie Lee
Chickpea and Tuna Salad
Laura Vitale
Chickpea and Tuna Salad

Laura Vitale
Melissa Clark
Al RokerAl Roker