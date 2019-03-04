Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 12:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

It's no secret that Al Roker loves to cook, especially if you follow him on social media. He recently revealed that one of his favorite things to whip up in the kitchen is Sam Sifton's no-recipe sloppy Joes from NYT Cooking. To keep things keto, he serves the saucy meat his favorite low-carb bread.

"This is a no-recipe recipe, a recipe without an ingredients list or steps. It invites you to improvise in the kitchen," writes Sifton. The result is a no-stress, comforting dinner that can be made in minutes.

Al told TODAY Food, "You can put almost anything you want in it. I mean, let's face it, sloppy Joe is basically a meat sauce, it's like a Bolognese. But you can put mushrooms in it, peppers, onions, all this stuff, and you just pour it over the bread, and you're done. And if you make a double batch of it, freeze the other part, and you can use it as a pasta sauce."

Al Roker's favorite low-carb, keto-friendly bread comes from keto food blogger Maria Emmerich of Maria Mind Body Health.

"You still can't eat slices and slices and slices, but it gives you just a little toothsome reminder of bread," said Al. "It's versatile because you can make rolls, you can make a small loaf, you can do whatever you need to, and I made a hamburger bun, basically, for sloppy Joes."

