Al Roker explains his hatred for truffles: 'They smell like feet'

Al Roker has an opinion that is sure to truffle some feathers.

“I hate truffles. That’s the other thing. I’m the only person,” the TODAY meteorologist told Ina Garten last month on the first episode of his podcast, “Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker,” when they made her Parmesan Smashed Potatoes.

“Smelly gym socks?” Garten asked.

“Exactly. I’ve said they smell like feet,” he said. “Why are they so expensive? You know what a truffle having bacon can do for me? Be bacon. That’s about it.”

Al has indeed talked before about what he feels is their hideous odor.

“They kind of smell like feet to me,” he told Lance Bass in 2018 on his YouTube show “Cold Cuts” before the singer took a whiff.

Listen to the "Cooking Up a Storm" podcast

“OK, I can see what you’re saying,” he told Al.

“It’s never going to taste the same to you,” Al said. “I ruined truffles for Lance Bass!”

Al, of course, is no stranger to hot takes about food. In 2020, he dropped a bombshell on TODAY when he revealed his disdain for a seasonal favorite.

"So I'm going to go on the record. I hate pumpkin spice lattes," he said.

"There's no pumpkin in it,” he said. “It's chemicals, it's artificial flavoring — just why? OK, if you want it in your coffee, fine. But you start putting it in all these other things, it doesn't taste good! I've tried the Pumpkin Spice Oreos. It's horrible."