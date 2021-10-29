Al Roker is 'Cooking Up a Storm' with his new podcast. Get all the details

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nov. 1, 2021
By Ronnie Koenig

Al Roker is cooking up something special with a brand new podcast! "Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker" will take listeners through multiple courses of a Thanksgiving meal in six episodes — with a little help from a few culinary all-stars.

With the holidays just around the corner, Al is thinking about great food, even better friends and of course preparing an incredible feast. But this is no ordinary culinary podcast. In addition to the tastiest Thanksgiving recipes for your table, the chefs Al welcomes in each episode will share touching, personal stories that get to the heart of what the holidays are really about.

In the first episode, Al is joined by his friend Ina Garten who stops by to make her incredible parmesan smashed potatoes. In other episodes, Marcus Samuelsson cooks up some unbelievable caramelized Brussels sprouts even the pickiest guests will love. And don't miss Sean Sherman's take on cranberry sauce that's so much better than anything that slides out of a can!

Al is known for discovering the stories behind the food and learning about people and places on his culinary adventures in his new TODAY All Day series "Family Style." And as Al's followers on Instagram know, he's always cooking up some fantastic eats at home, whether it's a holiday meal, Sunday brunch or just Tuesday night!

Now, with his new podcast, it's your turn to join him at the table to improve your cooking skills, expand your repertoire and maybe even glean some wisdom from his pro chef friends. One thing's for sure, by the end of these six episodes, you'll certainly be set to pull off a memorable Thanksgiving feast for two or 20!

Be sure to follow "Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts! All six episodes drop Monday, November 1.

