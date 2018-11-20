Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer

Al and Dylan are in the TODAY kitchen making their family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving! Al shows us how to make his mom's famous sweet potato and marshmallow casserole. Dylan is joined by her husband Brian Fichera to cook up her mom's, Linda Dryer, creamy crab dip.

Al Roker's Mom's Sweet Potato Poon
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Mom's Sweet Potato Poon

Isabel Roker

"This marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole is technically a side dish, but could also be served as a crust-less pie for dessert," said Al. "Whether you enjoy it alongside your Thanksgiving dinner or after, you'll be glad it was a part of your holiday meal."

Dylan Dreyer's Mom's Crab Dip
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dylan Dreyer's Mom's Crab Dip

Linda Dreyer

"My mom and I make this dip for every single holiday and get together," said Dylan. "It's quick to make when you have company coming over and a real crowd-pleaser."

If you like those delicious Thanksgiving recipes, you should also try these:

Craig's Mom's Thanksgiving Dressing
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Craig's Mom's Thanksgiving Dressing

Betty Melvin
Sheinelle's Dad's Spicy Collard Greens
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sheinelle's Dad's Spicy Collard Greens

Darnell Jones