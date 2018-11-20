Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer

Al and Dylan are in the TODAY kitchen making their family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving! Al shows us how to make his mom's famous sweet potato and marshmallow casserole. Dylan is joined by her husband Brian Fichera to cook up her mom's, Linda Dryer, creamy crab dip.

"This marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole is technically a side dish, but could also be served as a crust-less pie for dessert," said Al. "Whether you enjoy it alongside your Thanksgiving dinner or after, you'll be glad it was a part of your holiday meal."

"My mom and I make this dip for every single holiday and get together," said Dylan. "It's quick to make when you have company coming over and a real crowd-pleaser."

