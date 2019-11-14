Fans of the multifaceted Sky Bar were devastated when the chocolate bar was discontinued last summer. But, thanks to the owner of a small store in Sudbury, Massachusetts, the treat will be making a triumphant return just in time for the holidays.

The iconic candy, which was created in 1938, disappeared from store shelves when its manufacturer, Necco, closed its doors last summer.

The New England Confectionary Company had been in operation since 1847 and was the oldest continuously running candy manufacturer in the country until the sudden closure. In addition to Sky Bars, Necco also produced Sweethearts, Necco Wafers, Mary Janes, Clark Bars, Candy Buttons, Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Mighty Malts.

Need help with a debate solution. Which is better: eating a Sky Bar piece by piece or all at once?! #chocolate pic.twitter.com/EStRSZ80 — NECCO (@NeccoBrands) November 13, 2012

Sky Bars are made in a molded shape consisting of four different flavored centers. It has a milk chocolate base with vanilla, peanut, caramel and fudge fillings.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

After Necco shut down, some of the brands were sold off at the final bankruptcy auction, which is how Louise Mawhinney became the new owner of Sky Bar. The candy was for sale along with bits and pieces of equipment, being handled by an equipment auctioneer, according to the candy’s website.

“It's all a bit unreal and I certainly feel the weight of responsibility to all of you Sky Bar fans,” Mawhinney posted after the sale.

Mawhinney also owns Duck Soup, a specialty foods and housewares store in Sudbury. She told TODAY she bought Sky Bar because her customers love them and she “knew it was very special to so many people.”

Since the announcement of the bars' return, Mawhinney said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“We love the passion our customers have for Sky Bar,” she said.

Fans have been expressing their excitement on Facebook since they first learned that the candy would be available again.

“Skybars were my dad’s favorite candy bar...they are also mine! I was so upset when they were discontinued. So, so happy you are bringing them back! Thank you!!!” wrote one fan.

“Very excited. I'm a huge fan. I can't wait to order my first case!” said another.

Currently, the bars are for sale online or at the Duck Soup store in boxes of 24. Each bar retails for $1.98. Mawhinney said she hopes to get Sky Bars in stores across the country sometime in 2020. But, for now, the candy bars are being made at a retail location next door to Duck Soup.

News to warm the heart on a bitterly cold day: #SkyBar is back! https://t.co/uSNvX2Zvby — Jim Donaldson (@JimDonaldsonJr) November 13, 2019

To celebrate the relaunch of Sky Bar, the company is holding a party on Dec. 7 at the store, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the opportunity to see the bars getting made and wrapped up.