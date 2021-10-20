Adele reveals what her 'last meal' would be — and it's all from McDonald's

Adele's favorite meal is a lot more affordable than you might think.

The singer has access to some of the fanciest restaurants around the world, but she actually has a major soft spot for one popular fast-food joint.

"My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries," the 33-year-old revealed in a new video with British Vogue.

The "Easy On Me" singer admitted that McDonald's fast food is her ideal three-course meal and said she eats it "at least once a week."

In addition to McDonald's, the singer also enjoys indulging in some fast food from Nando's, a South African chicken chain.

"I get a quarter of chicken with some coleslaw, some rice and some fries," she said. "And I get medium Peri heat, Peri sprinkles on my fries as well."

The star, who appears in both the U.S. and British editions of Vogue this month, had some fun with food in the new 10-minute video, which shows her doing a blind taste test of British delicacies ranging from cockles to fish pie.

During the culinary experiment, Adele shared some other fun tidbits about her cooking skills, revealing that she makes her son Angelo, 8, a special meal every week.

"My favorite British dish would be a Sunday roast, which I'm pretty great at doing every single Sunday, it's my son's favorite," she said. Sunday roast consists of roasted meat and potatoes, along with accompaniments such as Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The singer is also quite skilled at making another staple dish.

"Even Italians that I know have said this that I make an incredible spicy pasta," she said.

So, where did Adele pick up all her culinary skills? The same way that many of us did, apparently — by perusing celebrity chefs' cookbooks.

"I learned to cook on my own when I was like, 18," she said. "I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money, so I think I read '30-Minute Meals' by good ol' Jamie Oliver. That's how I learned the basics of cooking."

Adele also offered some insight into her food preferences. For instance, she loves to putWorcestershire sauce on her beans — just like she does with potato chips — and loves Heinz ketchup so much, she carries little packets around with her to put on her English breakfast, just in case restaurants carry another brand.

"Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag, I have Heinz ketchup," she said.

Related: