Adele just burst onto the scene again with her first new song since 2015, and she’s been getting candid about some major changes in her life, from her weight-loss journey to her new boyfriend.

In the midst of all these revelations, the British singer dropped another bombshell that needs to be discussed: she loves eating potato chips (or crisps, as they say in the UK) with Worcestershire sauce.

The Grammy winner, 33, revealed her passion for this unusual snack in a recent Instagram Live video when a fan asked her about her favorite kind of potato chip.

“My favourite crisp is Prawn Cocktail Walkers … or just Ready Salted Walkers with loads of Worcestershire sauce on it,” she said.

She explained more in a BBC Radio 1 interview on Friday, revealing that she pours the sauce directly in the bag so that each chip is fully coated.

“You hold it tight, and you clip it, and you shake it, shake it, shake it. Oh, it’s a dream!” she said.

It may sound bizarre, but Adele defended the unconventional snack, insisting that it’s a “thing in England.”

This was supported by one British man who called into the radio show to share how he also used to eat potato chips and Worcestershire sauce with his dad.

“Yes darling, I do the same, and I saw my mother do it growing up and that’s why I do it. So hey, we are twinning, babes,” Adele answered.

She added that she is not sparing when it comes to pouring on her favorite, tangy condiment.

“Those soggy ones at the bottom are the best,” she said. “The ratio is, normally you’re just meant to sprinkle it on like the last little splash of it but by the end it's just juice with a little bit of crumbs in it. And Worcestershire sauce can be spicy.”

As she signed off her BBC Radio 1 interview, Adele shared some parting words of wisdom: “Drink the bag juice!”

The British crisp brand Walkers clearly appreciated Adele’s shoutout, tweeting, “nothing but respect for our queen.”

Adele isn’t the first celebrity to think outside the bag when it comes to potato chips. Trisha Yearwood, for one, swears by her potato chip and bacon brownie recipe, which she shared with TODAY Food.

“I haven't met a soul who doesn't love the combination of the saltiness of bacon and potato chips with the sweet decadence of chocolate,” she wrote.

