Make-Ahead Monday: Use canned pumpkin to upgrade breakfast and dinner

Ryan Scott upgrades mashed potatoes and pancakes with leftover pumpkin puree.

Nov. 30, 202004:16
/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Scott

Thanksgiving may be over, but odds are there's still a can or two of pumpkin puree lingering on pantry shelves. Chef Ryan Scott is joining today to share recipes that make the most of this very versatile ingredient. He shows us how to make pumpkin, bacon and sage mashed potatoes and fluffy pumpkin pancakes with candied pecans.

Soufflé Pumpkin Pancakes with Candied Pecans
When I tested this recipe, I literally could not stop eating it. They are so light and fluffy and have the perfect level of sweetness; they just go down way too easily.

Pumpkin, Bacon and Crispy Sage Mashers
Once you try this recipe, you're never going to want traditional mashed potatoes again! Don't skip the roasting of the pumpkin puree: This important step removes excess liquid and intensifies the flavor.

