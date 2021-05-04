Nice guy actor Adam Sandler had a gem of a response to recent viral video that showed him leaving an IHOP after a hostess told him it would be a long wait.

The 54-year-old posted to Twitter Monday with his signature sense of humor and delighted fans with the perfect comedic quip.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," he wrote.

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

The actor made headlines last week when he visited an HOP restaurant in New York and decided to leave when a hostess told him there was a 30 minute wait. The hostess later said she didn't recognize the "Hubie Halloween" star, while fans praised Sandler for declining to use his star status to cut the line.

The hostess, Dayanna Rodas, posted a TikTok video that appeared to show security footage of the encounter and captioned it "Pleaseee come back." She explained that she didn't recognize Sandler "because he had a big beard" and was wearing a mask.

Sandler's fans seemed to appreciate his response, and the tweet quickly amassed over 50,000 likes overnight.

Hahahaahaha I LOVE that you addressed this. I was listening to some radio Dj’s debate whether or not they would’ve seated you because you’re Adam Sandler. It was hilarious actually. Damn tik tok — Khyrstyn Jackson (@kjay198) May 4, 2021

Some Twitter users got in on the joke and suggested that people should start an IHOP petition for "all you can eat" milkshakes.

Petition for IHop to have "all you can drink milkshakes" — Bear 🐻 (@kohltonmiller) May 4, 2021

Others offered to take Sandler out for an ice cold milkshake on them.

I'll take you to ihop and pay for however many milkshakes you can drink. 🥺 appreciation for all the laughs over the years — Shane Rushing 🇺🇸 (@ShaneRushing101) May 4, 2021

One of the actor's fans told him he should have the hostess make a cameo appearance in his next film so he can ask her "if she knows who she is dealing with."

I’ve got an idea let the young lady make a cameo appearance in one of your movies and you ask her in the scene if she knows who she is dealing with. Lol — hustletillyoudie (@obeasy2012) May 4, 2021

Related video: