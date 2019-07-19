Eggs are arguably one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. Scrambled or poached, sunny-side-up or over easy, there are so many different ways to enjoy them! Plus, they're packed with protein and vitamins so you get a lot of bang for your buck.

Whether you're looking for a satisfying breakfast, a mouthwatering midday meal or even a decadent dinner, these 14 recipes showcase eggs at their very best.

Take breakfast from boring to bountiful

This protein-packed muffin has sausage, cheese and green onion. But when you cut into it, bright orange-yellow yolk will come flowing out like liquid gold. With a hint of sweetness and spice, this recipe from Brandi Milloy will make your next breakfast unforgettable.

Omelets are often just filled with cheese, which offers flavor and calcium, but doesn’t pack in any extra nutritional needs, like fiber, that veggies provide. Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, makes her omelet more filling with tasty spinach, cauliflower rice and mushrooms.

This delightful egg soufflé is a simple yet heavenly pastry. It’s loaded with cheese, spinach, artichoke, peppers and Greek yogurt to keep it creamy and rich. Make them ahead of time for a next-day breakfast treat, or eat them straight out of the oven — they're delicious either way!

In his take on Creole cuisine, chef John Currence upgrades classic scrambled eggs with what he calls a “Low Country boil” and potato hash. Inspired by the flavors of Charleston, South Carolina, this scramble and hash dish is filled with corn, sausage and shrimp, all seasoned with Old Bay.

This isn't your average breakfast sandwich. Standard eggs get an upgrade with savory bacon and onions. Try it with mustard greens, arugula, baby kale, spinach or chard — any type of green that wilts will work well here.

Avocado toast is already delicious, but in Curtis Stone’s recipe, adding the poached egg is a great way to kick it up a notch. The mojo sauce adds an extra spicy citrus flavor, too, taking the classically mild dish from bland to brilliant.

A classic quiche Lorraine is always delicious, but some recipes tip the scale at over 700 calories per slice. This lightened-up version cuts the calories and fat with a whole-wheat pie crust and turkey bacon. All the flavor and richness is still there in this versatile recipe that can be served for any meal of the day.

Make lunch or dinner eggs-tra special

Most sandwiches are served with chips on the side, but not this one. With layers of egg and tuna salad, Alex Guarnaschelli’s addition of kettle-cooked barbecue chips takes this sandwich to another level of crunchy satisfaction. It’s the perfect blend of creamy and crunchy, and you can make it with everyday ingredients you likely already have in your pantry.

With all of the twists on grilled cheese sandwiches out there, this one is pretty hard to beat. Despite its simplicity (it only has four ingredients!), this recipe takes grilled cheese to the next level with runny yolk from the egg in the middle. Trust us, it's a game changer.

Focaccia bread topped with deviled egg salad and hot cherry peppers is Jason Santos’ fun and original spin on a classic dish. It’s tangy, smoky, creamy and spicy — basically, it's the ultimate dish for any egg lover.

In his version of shakshuka, Alon Shaya merges his Middle Eastern heritage with his adopted hometown of New Orleans by adding Cajun seasonings and Louisiana shrimp. The finishing touch is a swirl of green chili zhoug (or zhug) — a spicy herb and chili sauce that you'll want to pour all over everything.

Whitney Miller's egg pie is a family favorite. The fresh tomatoes, creamy egg, savory sausage, and a surprising layer of Southern stone-ground grits make this a delicious all-in-one dish that is great for an everyday supper or even impressing guests.

Barbecue whiz Matt Abdoo doesn’t pass up the chance to make his burger even better by topping it with an egg. His recipe has nicely toasted buns, sautéed peppers and onions, plus crispy bacon. The runny yolk from the sunny-side-up egg makes an incredibly rich sauce-like addition to an already fantastic burger.

This supremely delicious, and supremely easy, one–pot dish is great meal when you want something filling. Tostadas are layered with chorizo, cheese and a yummy sauce in a slow cooker, then eggs are added to poach in the savory mixture.