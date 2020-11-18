33 personalized gifts that will show how much you care!

98-year-old baker shares her applesauce cake and apple crisp recipes

Lucy Pollock's family-favorite recipes can be prepared with ingredients you most likely have on hand.

98-year-old Lucy the Baker shares her tips

Nov. 18, 202004:30
By Lucy Pollock

Ninety-eight-year-old Lucy Pollock has been collecting recipes and baking the better part of a century. She shares her wealth of knowledge, time-tested tips and cooking how-to's every Sunday as the host of "Baking with Lucy" on Facebook. She is joining TODAY to share a few of her family-favorite recipes: a crunchy apple crisp and a seasonal apple sauce cake with caramel frosting, and talk about her new cookbook, "Baking with Lucy," which will be available at the end of November.

Crunchy Apple Crisp
Lucy Pollock
Crunchy Apple Crisp

Lucy Pollock

This recipe is extremely easy, can be prepared quickly and you probably have all the ingredients in your cupboard right now. Most importantly, it's delicious and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. What a great comfort food!

Applesauce Cake with Caramel Frosting
Lucy Pollock
Applesauce Cake with Caramel Frosting

Lucy Pollock

This cake is delicious and reminds us of the good old days; it was my father's favorite. There is no tricky preparation, no crusts, no elaborate ingredients. You probably have everything in your house now!

Lucy Pollock