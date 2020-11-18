98-year-old baker shares her applesauce cake and apple crisp recipes

Ninety-eight-year-old Lucy Pollock has been collecting recipes and baking the better part of a century. She shares her wealth of knowledge, time-tested tips and cooking how-to's every Sunday as the host of "Baking with Lucy" on Facebook. She is joining TODAY to share a few of her family-favorite recipes: a crunchy apple crisp and a seasonal apple sauce cake with caramel frosting, and talk about her new cookbook, "Baking with Lucy," which will be available at the end of November.

This recipe is extremely easy, can be prepared quickly and you probably have all the ingredients in your cupboard right now. Most importantly, it's delicious and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. What a great comfort food!

This cake is delicious and reminds us of the good old days; it was my father's favorite. There is no tricky preparation, no crusts, no elaborate ingredients. You probably have everything in your house now!

