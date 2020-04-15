During the coronavirus outbreak, some people are running low on essentials like toilet paper or staple ingredients, such as sugar and flour for baking. But the one item 93-year-old Olive Veronesi was recently very much in need of was ... beer.

Last week, a relative of Veronesi's posted a photo of her looking out from her window while holding a can of Coors Light in one hand and a dry-erase board that read "I need more beer!!"

The photo quickly went viral and Molson Coors, one of the country's largest beer makers, took note.

On Monday, Veronesi received a very special delivery and was surprised with ten 15-packs of her favorite beer, Coors Light, so she can continue to enjoy a nightly brew, which has become her favorite ritual while in self-quarantine.

"When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan," a Molson Coors spokesperson told TODAY Food. "Even in the pre-COVID era, we would’ve been thrilled to fulfill Olive’s request. But in this moment, during these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone’s day is the least we can do."

We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive! #TakeTimeToChill pic.twitter.com/EisV8Lp1k0 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 13, 2020

“I have a beer every night. You know what? Beer has vitamins in it. It’s good for you. As long as you don’t overdo it,” Veronesi told Pittsburgh's KDKA news station.

Three Molson Coors representatives were tasked with making the delivery to Veronesi's home, which is just outside of Pittsburgh.

"Our team coordinating the delivery followed all CDC and WHO guidance to ensure the safety of both our team and Olive and her family," the spokesperson said.

Another exciting perk of the surprise drop-off? Coors Light has extended its generous offer anytime Veronesi requires a refill of cases.

"We’re starting out with plenty of Coors Light, but we’ve also let Olive and her family know that they have a standing offer for more Coors Light whenever they’re ready for a restock," said the spokesperson.

Veronesi isn't the only senior citizen who has put out a beverage request since the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, 82-year-old Annette Muller from Ontario, Canada, held up a sign in her window that read, "Need more wine!"

Her daughter, who had driven by to honk the horn and see if her mother needed anything, posted a picture of her mom on Facebook and then immediately went to the store to oblige the request.

We could definitely see a virtual happy hour in the future for these two.