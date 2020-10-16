Join TODAY All Day at 5p & 8p ET and get cooking with Nyesha Arrington. Dinner on the table in 30 minutes!

9 fall soup recipes to keep you warm and cozy all season

Some creamy, some packed with vegetables, some stews — all hot and delicious.
A steaming bowl of butternut squash soup might be the ultimate comfort food.
A steaming bowl of butternut squash soup might be the ultimate comfort food.Lucy Schaffer
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Need some fall soup ideas to satisfy those cold-weather cravings? When it comes to autumn soups, it can be hard to choose which one to make. There are so many seasonal root vegetables to choose from.

Whether you love fall vegetable soups, healthy fall soup recipes or heartier fall soups and stews with tender meat, there's a big pot of something just waiting to be made. So pull out the crock or Dutch oven, grab a ladle and get cooking. The temperature is dropping and autumn soups are heating up!

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup
Alamy Stock
Get The Recipe

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup

Daniel Boulud

This creamy fall soup contains flavorful chestnuts with sweet apples and the underrated vegetable celery root. It's perfect for Thanksgiving or any other special fall meal. Bonus: It can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen so it's ready when you are.

Easy Butternut Squash Soup With Crispy Sage Leaves
Lucy Schaffer
Get The Recipe

Easy Butternut Squash Soup With Crispy Sage Leaves

Laura Vitale

YouTube star and cookbook author Laura Vitale gives the classic, creamy butternut squash soup a fragrant, textural twist with crispy sage leaves.

Ree Drummond's Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Ree Drummond
Get The Recipe

Ree Drummond's Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond's creamy soup tastes like Thanksgiving in a bowl. Herbaceous cranberry sauce, creamy broth with white wine, chicken and hearty kale all come together to make a nourishing soup that feels like two courses in one.

White Bean and Kale Soup with Smoky Kielbasa
Izzy Cherry
Get The Recipe

White Bean and Kale Soup with Smoky Kielbasa

Gail Simmons

Gail Simmons and her family love this soup for its smoky flavor and how it's packed with protein from chicken stock and hearty beans. Serve it in a piping hot bowl with some crusty bread and a bright side salad for the ultimate cozy, comforting meal at lunch or dinner. Like all soups, the flavors come together even more the longer it sits, so make it in big batches to eat through the week or freeze. It tastes even better the next day.

Autumn Squash Soup with Pumpkin Seeds and Anise
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Autumn Squash Soup with Pumpkin Seeds and Anise

Donatella Arpaia

For another spin on butternut squash soup, this recipe infuses warm, autumnal spices like clove and anise to create a smooth and comforting soup.

Pumpkin and Sausage Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin and Sausage Soup

Shay Shull

The naturally sweet flavor of the pumpkin pairs wonderfully with savory sausage in this piquant soup. When seasoned with some cracked pepper, garlic and garnished with Parmesan cheese, it's irresistible.

Ina Garten's Creamy Tomato Bisque
Quentin Bacon / Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Creamy Tomato Bisque

Ina Garten

Isn't a steaming bowl of tomato soup the ultimate comfort food? While heating up a can of tomato soup may do in a pinch, the real thing is so much better — with slowly sautéed onions and leeks plus good Italian tomatoes and a hint of saffron. You'll never go back to that can again!

Healthy 1-Minute Chicken Soup
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Healthy 1-Minute Chicken Soup

Brittany Williams

This is one of those throw-it-all-in-a-pot, low-carb meals. You can add so many different kinds of vegetables to this soup, so it's a great way to utilize leftovers. Plus, it only takes 1 minute to cook in the pressure cooker.

Spicy Chipotle-Maple Butternut Squash Soup
Get The Recipe

Spicy Chipotle-Maple Butternut Squash Soup

Alejandra Ramos

Make something that's hot and sweet this season: butternut squash soup with fiery, smoky chipotles and sweet maple syrup to tame the flame.

Gail Simmons makes white bean and kale soup

Oct. 13, 202005:05
Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.