Need some fall soup ideas to satisfy those cold-weather cravings? When it comes to autumn soups, it can be hard to choose which one to make. There are so many seasonal root vegetables to choose from.

Whether you love fall vegetable soups, healthy fall soup recipes or heartier fall soups and stews with tender meat, there's a big pot of something just waiting to be made. So pull out the crock or Dutch oven, grab a ladle and get cooking. The temperature is dropping and autumn soups are heating up!

This creamy fall soup contains flavorful chestnuts with sweet apples and the underrated vegetable celery root. It's perfect for Thanksgiving or any other special fall meal. Bonus: It can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen so it's ready when you are.

YouTube star and cookbook author Laura Vitale gives the classic, creamy butternut squash soup a fragrant, textural twist with crispy sage leaves.

Ree Drummond's creamy soup tastes like Thanksgiving in a bowl. Herbaceous cranberry sauce, creamy broth with white wine, chicken and hearty kale all come together to make a nourishing soup that feels like two courses in one.

Gail Simmons and her family love this soup for its smoky flavor and how it's packed with protein from chicken stock and hearty beans. Serve it in a piping hot bowl with some crusty bread and a bright side salad for the ultimate cozy, comforting meal at lunch or dinner. Like all soups, the flavors come together even more the longer it sits, so make it in big batches to eat through the week or freeze. It tastes even better the next day.

For another spin on butternut squash soup, this recipe infuses warm, autumnal spices like clove and anise to create a smooth and comforting soup.

The naturally sweet flavor of the pumpkin pairs wonderfully with savory sausage in this piquant soup. When seasoned with some cracked pepper, garlic and garnished with Parmesan cheese, it's irresistible.

Isn't a steaming bowl of tomato soup the ultimate comfort food? While heating up a can of tomato soup may do in a pinch, the real thing is so much better — with slowly sautéed onions and leeks plus good Italian tomatoes and a hint of saffron. You'll never go back to that can again!

This is one of those throw-it-all-in-a-pot, low-carb meals. You can add so many different kinds of vegetables to this soup, so it's a great way to utilize leftovers. Plus, it only takes 1 minute to cook in the pressure cooker.

Make something that's hot and sweet this season: butternut squash soup with fiery, smoky chipotles and sweet maple syrup to tame the flame.