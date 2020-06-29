17 red, white and blue party treats anyone can make

Making the perfect red, white and blue party treat can be overwhelming, especially if you are short on time and lack culinary experience. But that doesn’t mean you can’t whip up something beautiful! We have rounded up some of the most mouthwatering and easy-to-make dishes from Pinterest — as well as some of our favorite chefs — that will impress even the toughest of party critics.

The Nerd's Wife Blog

This fun and festive popcorn recipe only requires 4 ingredients to make, and is a great snack for a backyard barbecue. The pop rocks add texture and sweetness to the popcorn, and the sprinkles add a nice color that makes this popcorn perfectly patriotic. See the pin.

We're big fans of shortcut desserts, which is why this showstopper is one of our favorites! Make the cake look even more impressive by piping the whipped cream on top using a large star-shaped piping tip.

Gimme Some Oven

The red-white-and-blue pizza may look like a work of art, but only takes 20 minutes to prep! The guilt-free dessert is made with a Pillsbury crust, topped with yogurt, and decorated with bananas, strawberries and blueberries. See the pin.

This recipe from Siri Daly is fun, festive and simple for kids to follow. It's the perfect treat to bring to any barbecue or pool party.

Skinny Taste

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

A light and fluffy angel food cake combined with white chocolate pudding, whipped cream and fresh berries give this trifle a patriotic flare. This recipe is Pinterest tested and approved. See the pin.

Equal parts refreshing and indulgent! Watermelon "pizzas" are made using thick slices of baby watermelon and are such an easy way to serve dessert. We love to set up a mix and match toppings bar so guests can make their own.

Your Cup of Cake

These red velvet cupcakes are the perfect Fourth of July dessert, and the whipped cream topping with blueberries give it a delightful touch. Play around with the decoration by topping the cupcakes with raspberries and sprinkles to add more red, white and blue! See the pin.

Who doesn't love a popsicle? Especially when it's homemade with real fruit! They're easy to eat, a fun dessert and can be color customized to suit the summer celebration.

two peas and their pod

This fresh fruit salsa has a sweet flavor from the strawberries and blueberries, and a refreshing crunch from the jicama. Add some cilantro, red onion and lime to make this easy and delicious party snack. While this dish is Fourth of July inspired, it’s perfect for any summer gathering. See the pin.

For this summer holiday, we always like a dessert with a little red, white and blue, or in this case, blueberry. An easy, no-bake pudding pie is almost simple enough for kids to make on their own! From the beginning to end, this recipe is perfect for summertime fun for kids in the kitchen.

Family Fresh Meals

Take a big tray, some yogurt covered pretzels and fresh fruit to make this clever and cute party platter. Spread each fruit and the pretzels into separate rows making a flag shape. A bowl of berries at the top left corner complete the look. This is the perfect healthy treat for your celebration! See the pin.

The Fourth of July is the perfect time to break out your pitcher and serve up chilled red, white and blue sangria. Make it sparkling and in minutes you’ve got a fabulous holiday cocktail. Big batches are always ideal for a crowd, and this patriotic pour is just the right sip for summer. All you need is a few fresh strawberries and sweet blueberries, along with the spritz of bubbly wine and you’re in for a firework-worthy toast.

High Heels and Grills

Rice Krispies cereal, butter, marshmallows and white melting chocolate is all you need to make this delicious bite-sized snack. We are loving the red, white and blue sprinkles on the top. It’s the perfect party dessert appetizer! See the pin.

What a perfect way to celebrate end of summer corn! This patriotic grilled corn is a showstopping conversation piece. It's fun and easy to make, look at and eat!

Club Chica Circle

This patriotic fudge recipe only takes 5 minutes to make. It’s the perfect treat if you are looking for something last minute. Use a cookie cutter to make this dessert extra special. See the pin.

Bigger is always better! This giant crispy cereal treat is an eye-catching delight and sweet way to finish off Fourth of July festivities. It also doubles as décor and adds a festive touch to your holiday table.

Mel's Kitchen

This blogger had the clever idea to dress up fruit kebabs with brownie and marshmallows. The results make for a perfect Fourth of July dessert that requires minimal effort but has maximum taste. See the pin.