June is Pride Month and we're hungry to support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community through something everybody loves — food!

There are countless people creating amazing food and drinks that can be enjoyed no matter where you live in the U.S. From sweet treats to savory spices, these eight LGBTQ-run businesses, many of which are family-owned, are just a few we can't get off our minds (or our plates).

Headed by engineer-turned-mixologist Nicole Hassoun and chef Thy Parra, this Washington D.C.-based company serves up cocktail classes in-person and virtually and on video conferences to enliven spirits (pun intented) and help people perfect their bartending skills.

This women and LGBTQ-owned ice cream brand is pioneering adventurous flavors and trying to empower people along the way. Natasha Case and Freya Estreller started the brand out of an ice cream truck (aka an old postal van they bought for $2,500 on Craigslist) in 2009 at Coachella Music Festival. There, it went viral, and now they sell their swirly, colorful pints nationwide at grocery stores as well as out of (far less run down) ice cream trucks in Los Angeles and New York City.

Founded by Ben Conrad, this California-based brand creates rich chocolate snacks from Fair Trade Certified cacao around the world, particularly West Africa. Each product pouch includes mostly cacao with a combination of other good-for-you ingredients like goji berry, pistachio or cinnamon almond.

From pancake mix to spice rubs to their On Er'thangsauce, this queer, Black-owned company is all about good food for the people. It was founded by former actress and chef Sicily Sierra and chef Mavis-Jay Sanders in 2020. It's a family affair, as their two young daughters help with packaging and organizing. Their mission is to "put the humanity back in every meal" that's part of the Black food story in the U.S. They collaborate with non-profits to help fight food insecurity and also host cook-along events that can be booked on their website.

When you're looking for some rich roasted coffee beans packaged up with the kind of fun label that looks good on the kitchen counter, look no further than Grinding Coffee Co. They have a range of flavors, from the caramel-kissed Cowboy Blend to the more chocolatey Turtle Dreams. The online coffee shop is Black, LGBTQ and woman-led.

Co-founders and partners Anthony Sobotik and Chad Palmatier launched this artisanal ice cream brand in 2011 with a goal to craft flavors around seasonal ingredients sourced from farmers in their community. With multiple locations through Texas, this family-owned ice cream company works towards sustainability and supporting their local community through dessert.

This women-owned, LGBTQ-led, crowdfunded distillery meets your adult beverage needs with liquor kits like their own Civic Vodka with WithCo's Hey Girl, a cucumber, mint, lime mixture perfect to blend on a warm day. They also have the fixings for a Honey Bourbon Sour, sangria, in addition to all classic, a la carte bottles for those who prefer their bourbon neat.

When you're craving cookies or something sweet, this online bakery by Guatemalan couple and cofounders Hans Schrei and Luis Gramajo is a must-try. The bakery got its beginnings in Austin, Texas at pop up shops around dozens of farmers markets and now ships nationwide. Don't worry, the cookies will be just as chewy, crispy and delicious when they arrive at your doorstep.

